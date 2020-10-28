Smith County polling center volunteer recognized for going above and beyond

NOONDAY, Texas (KETK) – Reda Hauston is known by both staff and voters as one who goes the extra mile, making the voting process easier so residents in Smith County can make their voices heard.

“I think people need to vote, that’s a good thing, so whatever I can do to make that better for them or smoother than I’m willing to do that,” said Hauston.

Viewers reached out to KETK News praising Hauston and the positive impact she had on their voting experience at the Noonday Community Center. Gene Meriman and his daughter Debbie hit the polls to place their vote, but did admit they were at first nervous to approach the chaos of voting.

Gene went blind three years ago, this year’s election being his first time voting while impaired. His daughter Debbie was there to assist and help him navigate the voting experience. That’s when Hauston stepped in. “She said, it’s good don’t worry, we got it for you,” said Debbie.

The impact of COVID-19 on this year’s election and voting process did strike fear in many voters, but according to Hauston and other volunteers over at the Noonday Community Center, said that in no way stopped voters from showing up, especially those who are most susceptible.

“They can hardly stand in line long enough, they’re breathing bad or somethings up. Those are the people we bring on in or have them go and sit down and go and vote, and they’re just excited. They’re excited to vote,” said Reda.