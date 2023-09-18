TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Voter registration locations will be set up throughout Smith County on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for National Voter Registration Day.

The day is dedicated for volunteers to serve as nonpartisans and help register people to vote.

The Smith County Elections Office will partner with the following organizations:

League of Women Voters

Tyler/Smith County

Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Tyler Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

You can register to vote at the following locations on Tuesday:

Texas College – The Connector, 2404 N. Grand Ave., Tyler 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UT Tyler, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler (across from Barnes & Noble), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St. Tyler, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election is Tuesday, Oct. 10. For more information, visit Smith County’s website.