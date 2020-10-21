Spanko to host healthcare forum in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Senate District 1 Challenger Audrey Spanko will host a forum on healthcare in East Texas Thursday night in Tyler, her campaign announced in a statement.

The Democratic challenger to Bryan Hughes said that the forum would be held at the WorkHub on South Broadway. The site has been used as an extra early voting location for Smith County after expected large turnout.

Spanko had publicly challenged Hughes to debates on rural healthcare as well as Texas’ response to COVID-19. Hughes never responded to her offer.

“Senator Hughes has ignored East Texans and refuses to share his vision for healthcare in Senate District 1. In the last six years, four hospitals have closed, and we have some of the worst infant and maternal mortality rates in Texas. He must answer for his failed record in the Legislature — and I look forward to sharing my ideas on healthcare in Tyler.” Audrey Spanko

My opponent and I were recently featured in the Mt Pleasant Tribune.



It seems this may be the closest we'll get to a debate – it's been 3 months since I challenged Hughes to 3 debates and we never received a response. pic.twitter.com/hVvnSdyzfj — Audrey Spanko (@AudreySpankoTX) October 4, 2020

The event will be moderated by Mike McCrady, the president of the Smith County Medical Society. It will begin at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will be invite-only.