TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Stephen Dinger officially announced his candidacy for Tyler City Council District 2. Dinger aims to leverage his background and experience, as an advisor at Cadence Insurance and partner at Tarry Title, to encourage development and prosperity in his district and citywide.

Prior to announcing his candidacy, Dinger became a member of Leadership Tyler Class 29 and formerly served as a member of the Airport Advisory Board.

Dinger currently sits on the Smith County Appraisal Review Board and the Camp Tyler Board.

“The first time my wife and I came to Tyler, we knew this was where we wanted to build a life and… we not only wanted to live here but [we] wanted to serve here,” Dinger said.

Dinger and his family of four serve as community volunteers and attend South Spring Baptist Church.

For more information on Stephen Dinger for City Council visit his campaign website.