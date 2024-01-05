CANTON, Texas (KETK) – During a visit Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made to East Texas on Friday morning, the senator shed light on big issues facing our state and the nation.

He said the biggest concern once again this year is the southern border.

“We are so badly off track nationally. I’ll tell you in Washington the Democrats have lost their minds,” said Cruz.

Cruz said what’s going on at the border is “fundamentally immoral.”

“This is modern day human slavery, this is leg irons,” said Cruz.

The stop by Senator Ted Cruz comes just two days after House Republicans took a trip to Eagle Pass and witnessed the overwhelming situation at checkpoints, processing centers for migrants, and for small Texas border towns.

“You look at the southern border, what is happening there. I promise you as bad as you may think it is, it’s worse,” said Cruz.

The junior senator recalled horror stories that he said have repeated for years along the Rio Grande.

“Every day Texas farmers and ranchers are finding dead bodies on their properties,” said Cruz.

Republican lawmakers are calling on President Biden to make a change about the record-breaking numbers of migrants crossing illegally into Texas.

“If President Biden wants a supplemental spending bill focused on national security, it better begin with protecting America’s national security,” said House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Friday, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said a bipartisan group of senators is now closer to a border deal.

“We are making progress, we are closer than we have been,” said Schumer.

Meanwhile, the House is also deciding to begin the impeachment proceedings for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“If you go down to the border, something you wouldn’t know about Mr. Secretary, and you sit down with Texas farmers and ranchers they’ll put those pictures,” said Cruz.

Republicans pressing firmly on the gas to fix what’s no longer a Texas issue as the race for the White House begins.

During this stop, Cruz also said he is appalled by the recent defunding of police departments all across the United States, like when the City of Austin cut $150 million dollars away from their police department.