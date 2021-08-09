Texas gubernatorial candidate, Don Huffines, visits East Texas for meet and greet event

LINDALE, Texas (KETK/ The Texas Tribune)- Gubernatorial candidate and former state senator, Don Huffines, visited East Texas on Monday for a meet and greet event.

The Texas Freedom Coalition organized the meeting for their Texas First Election Series. People gathered at Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse at 15228 FM 849 in Lindale.

During the event, Huffines was able to meet East Texans and share his campaign platform.

Huffines is a conservative Republican from Dallas. He is a business man, and he served in the Senate from 2015-2019 representing Dallas County’s District 16.

“Texas deserves actual Republican leadership that will act urgently and decisively—no more excuses or lies,” Huffines said.

The former senator has previously said he wants to focus on border security, property taxes and elections.

In Lindale, Huffines discussed his plans for the border.

“Look if Governor Abbott wanted to secure the border he could have done it seven years ago or seven days ago. But, the border is not secure, and I’m going to implement what the constitution allows the governor to do. And, that’s article 1 section 10, and that’s going to be to engage the entire Texas military to secure that border because we are being invaded,” he said.

Huffines also previously criticized Governor Greg Abbott for being slow to reopen the state, and he spoke during a protest outside of Abbott’s mansion last fall.

He said he is targeting “politicians who offer nothing but excuses and lies.”