2 Texas gubernatorial candidates visit East Texas, discuss COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Two Texas gubernatorial candidates were in East Texas this week.

GOP Chairman Allen West made a trip to Tyler, and Senator Don Huffines visited Lindale. They met with voters to discuss numerous topics, especially the increases in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Huffines says that he would never let the government make decisions for Texans, “…we’ve been lied to about the origins of this virus, we’ve been lied to about the cures to this virus, so we don’t trust anything the government says.”

West on the other hand, suggested that the crisis at the border is only making it harder to control the virus.

“When you allow people to come into your state, be dispersed all across the United States of America, you’re not forcing them to take a COVID test. You’re not forcing them to get vaccinations,” he said.

Grassroot America — We the People and the Texas Freedom Coalition respectively held these events to give East Texans an opportunity to hear what the candidates priorities are for the state.

“I want to hear what is on your mind, what are your thoughts, your reflectives, and then some…if you want to be a servant for the people you need to know what’s going on in people’s minds,” West said to the audience, in an effort to give voters the chance to discuss what is important to them.

This is just one of many stops that both candidates are taking on their tour. There are six people running against Governor Abbott: three democrats, two republicans and one in the reform party. Texans can vote for a governor on Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.