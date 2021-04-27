Texas Lieutenant Governor race heats up as democratic candidate challenges Patrick

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Democrat Mike Collier has announced his decision to run for lieutenant governor of Texas in 2022 as a challenger to Dan Patrick.

Collier ran for the position in 2018 and fell short by five points to Patrick. He has gone on record saying that he is treating this like a rematch.

I'm Mike Collier and in 2022, with your help, we will beat Dan Patrick and elect a Democrat as Lt. Governor of Texas.



RT if you agree. — Mike Collier (@CollierForTexas) April 9, 2021

As the election approaches, Patrick is supporting changes in portions of the election process. Patrick has talked of his support for Senate Bill 7, which he says will improve election security.

The bill outlaws drive-thru voting, takes away overnight voting hours which is normally meant to accommodate shift workers, and prohibits local officials from sending out mail-in ballot applications to voters.

Patrick argues that restrictions for mail-in ballots have actually loosened up and this bill is needed because voters are losing trust in the system.

According to our sister station in Dallas, Collier was an adviser to President Joe Biden’s campaign in Texas last year.

Collier was in Tyler recently, where he spoke about how he believes Patrick’s actions are hurting Texas and its image.

“I’m very concerned about businesses losing interest and coming here and making jobs in Texas,” Collier said. “We are getting a terrible reputation, and I know this as a businessman. We are getting a terrible reputation with businesses around the country as to whether or not we can actually move and create jobs in Texas.”

Lieutenant governor is the second-highest executive office in Texas. Patrick has held the position since he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2015.

The election for lieutenant governor will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.