TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Polls close at 7 p.m., and KETK will be here throughout election night with the latest numbers.

Several statewide and local races went into runoffs this time around. A race goes into a runoff if any one candidate fails to get at least 50% of the vote during the primaries. The runoff winners will then go on to be their party’s candidate in the November general election.

Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Sabine, Smith and Titus counties have local races up for runoffs. In addition to those, both Democrats and Republicans have statewide ballots to cast.

For Texas Democrats, nominees for Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, and U.S. House District 1 will be decided. For Texas Republicans, nominees for Attorney General, Land Commissioner and Railroad Commissioner will be decided.