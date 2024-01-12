PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Texas State Rep. Cody Harris kicked off his campaign in his hometown of Palestine on Friday at the Historic Palestine Event Center.

Governor Greg Abbott attended the campaign event in support of incumbent Republican Representative Harris.

“I want to make one thing perfectly clear: I strongly support and endorse Cody Harris for reelection,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

Harris is seeking reelection for Texas House District 8, representing Anderson, Cherokee, Navarro and parts of Henderson counties.

“I’m incredibly humbled to have the governor of the greatest state in the greatest country in the world here in my hometown to talk to my friends and neighbors,” said Cody Harris.

Governor Abbott has endorsed the House Republicans who aligned with him on his education savings accounts.

“88% of Republicans in Cody Harris’ district said, ‘Yes, I support school choice,’ and they’re going to be reelected and sending back to Austin a representative who will represent that 88%,” said Abbott.

They mentioned a lengthy list of items that they plan to accomplish including border security, banning pornographic books in school libraries and lowering property taxes.

“I need your help to go back to Austin to finish the good work that we’ve been doing so thank you so much,” said Harris.