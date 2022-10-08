TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November elections is Tuesday Oct. 11, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

This November’s elections will have many important races like the Governor’s race, several state and U.S Congress seats and many local elections as well.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Important Election Dates website lays out all the important dates and deadlines for all of Texas’s elections.

All the latest election coverage and information can also be found on KETK’s Your Local Election HQ page.