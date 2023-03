TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s voting season and it’s time to register for the upcoming May elections if you haven’t already. If you’re interested in registering the deadline is April 6th.

Registering to vote is free and can be done over the internet by visiting the Texas Secretary of State online. Early voting starts on Monday, April 24 and ends on Tuesday, May 2.

KETK is your local election headquarters, providing you with all the latest election information.