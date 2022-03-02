TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several local races in East Texas are headed into runoffs on May 24.

A runoff happens when a candidate fails to get at least 50% of the vote over their opponents. The top two candidates with the most votes go into the runoff.

Below are the local races heading into a runoff. The candidate’s names are followed by the percentage of the vote they got in the primary election. Many will not add up to 100% as there were other candidates in their race that got the remaining percentages.

Several statewide races have yet to be called as of this writing and will be added later.

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP

Joey Hill, 38.13%

Barry Bedre, 27.21%

District Judge, 87th Judicial District GOP

Dan Scarbrough, 35.39%

Stanley Sokolowski, 33.18%

County Judge GOP

Carey McKinney, 48.69%

Robert Johnston, 33.11%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP

Kenneth Jeffrey, 42.55%

Melvin Linton, Jr., 32.27%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 GOP

Tim Reynolds, 48.20%

Tommy Rozell, 24.29%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP

Scott Smith, 40.80%

Robert Summerlin, 34.57%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP

Danny Craig, Sr., 39,08%

Shannon Brown, 31.50%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4 GOP

James Carpenter, 28.26%

Brian Moreau, 27.63%

Criminal District Attorney GOP

Danny Buck Davidson, 48.95%

Tim Cariker, 29.52%

County Judge, GOP

Paul Beatty, 32.23%

Roger McLane, 31.26%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP

Jerry Cassity, 45.11%

Jason Richardson, 28.68%

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 GOP

Keith Nabours, 49.42%

Randy Barnett, 31.96%

Constable, Precinct 2 GOP

Wayne Allen, 48.01%

Chris Roberts, 27.64%

County Judge GOP

Lori Chism, 28.47%

Kent Cooper, 24.75%

County Clerk GOP

Leslie Brosnan, 36.76%

James Webster, 34.16%