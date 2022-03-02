TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several local races in East Texas are headed into runoffs on May 24.
A runoff happens when a candidate fails to get at least 50% of the vote over their opponents. The top two candidates with the most votes go into the runoff.
Below are the local races heading into a runoff. The candidate’s names are followed by the percentage of the vote they got in the primary election. Many will not add up to 100% as there were other candidates in their race that got the remaining percentages.
Several statewide races have yet to be called as of this writing and will be added later.
ANDERSON COUNTY
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP
Joey Hill, 38.13%
Barry Bedre, 27.21%
District Judge, 87th Judicial District GOP
Dan Scarbrough, 35.39%
Stanley Sokolowski, 33.18%
County Judge GOP
Carey McKinney, 48.69%
Robert Johnston, 33.11%
ANGELINA COUNTY
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP
Kenneth Jeffrey, 42.55%
Melvin Linton, Jr., 32.27%
CAMP COUNTY
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 GOP
Tim Reynolds, 48.20%
Tommy Rozell, 24.29%
FRANKLIN COUNTY
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP
Scott Smith, 40.80%
Robert Summerlin, 34.57%
GREGG COUNTY
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP
Danny Craig, Sr., 39,08%
Shannon Brown, 31.50%
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4 GOP
James Carpenter, 28.26%
Brian Moreau, 27.63%
PANOLA COUNTY
Criminal District Attorney GOP
Danny Buck Davidson, 48.95%
Tim Cariker, 29.52%
County Judge, GOP
Paul Beatty, 32.23%
Roger McLane, 31.26%
POLK COUNTY
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 GOP
Jerry Cassity, 45.11%
Jason Richardson, 28.68%
SABINE COUNTY
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 GOP
Keith Nabours, 49.42%
Randy Barnett, 31.96%
SMITH COUNTY
Constable, Precinct 2 GOP
Wayne Allen, 48.01%
Chris Roberts, 27.64%
TITUS COUNTY
County Judge GOP
Lori Chism, 28.47%
Kent Cooper, 24.75%
County Clerk GOP
Leslie Brosnan, 36.76%
James Webster, 34.16%