Troup ISD voters to decide $22.6 million bond proposal for additions to each campus

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Voters in Troup ISD are set to decide the fate of a $22.6 million bond proposal to make improvements and expand facilities.

At the elementary campus, the proposal calls for building new spaces housing pre-k classes, a library/learning center and a larger cafeteria with a stage. It would create a new drop off area for students and a more secure playground, according to the proposal.

The bond also would fund a new gymnasium at the high school/middle school campus with more seating and new locker rooms and concessions. The new gym would be built near the existing gym, the bond information said.

The district also wants to build a new eight-classroom Career Technical Education complex at the high school.

If voters approve the bond proposal, the estimated maximum tax increase is anticipated to be 27 cents for a rate of up to $1.446 per $100 assessed value, according to information from Troup ISD.

For a home with a taxable value of $100,000 this represents an increase of approximately $23 per month, or $277 annually.

Early voting is under way. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said in a video that the bond proposal is the result of recommendations of a committee that last year studied district needs and created a longterm facilities plan.



She said the new classroom wing at the elementary school would “connect all of our classrooms together under one roof” and “provide a clearly defined entry way.”

Middle school and high school students use the same cafeteria. “The bond proposal includes some renovation to increase the seating capacity in our existing cafeteria,” she said.

A new Career Technical Education complex would help the district as it “strives to improve course offerings and opportunities for our students,” she said.

CTE courses are designed to make students “work force ready” when they leave high school, said information from the district. These skills areas include construction, culinary arts, horticulture and welding.

The district currently has about 300 students in middle and high school who take such courses, the information said.

“Our expansion of our CTE center will allow additional classroom space and more course offerings for our students,” Jones said.

Supporters or the proposal have created a Facebook page, backthebondtroup.

“If we want to give our students an increased chance to succeed, we need this bond to pass,” reads a posting on the page.

More information about the bond proposal is available on the Troup ISD web site.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Troup ISD is located in parts of Smith and Cherokee counties:

Early voting locations in Smith County:

Smith County HUB 304 E Ferguson Street

Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Road

Chapel Hill Fire Department 13801 County Road 220

Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196

WorkHub 7922 S Broadway Avenue

Lindale Kinzie Community Center 912 Mt Sylvan Street

TASCA Activity Center10495 County Road 2167

Early voting locations in Cherokee County: