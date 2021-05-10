Trump gives endorsement to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for re-election

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 22: Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick addresses the crowd before President Donald Trump took the stage for a rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on October 22, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Cruz, the incumbent, is seeking Senate re-election in a high-profile race against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday afternoon giving his endorsement to Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for re-election next year.

Trump called Patrick a “great fighter for the people of Texas” and said that he has my “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is a great fighter for the people of Texas. He has stood up for up [sic] for Life, Liberty, the Second Amendment, Border Security, our Military and our Vets, and our God-given Freedoms. He has governed by conservative principles of LOW TAXES and careful spending, always doing what is best for his great State and for America. Texans should re-elect him! He is outstanding and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Statement by former President Trump

Patrick, a controversial figure in Texas even among some moderate Republicans, won in 2018 to a second term with just over 51% of the vote against Democratic challenger Mike Collier.

That vote was much closer than Gov. Greg Abbott’s own re-election, who had a 13-point win over Lupe Valdez.

Collier announced two weeks ago that he would be running against Patrick again.