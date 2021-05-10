Trump gives endorsement to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for re-election

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday afternoon giving his endorsement to Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for re-election next year.
Trump called Patrick a “great fighter for the people of Texas” and said that he has my “Complete and Total Endorsement.”
“Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is a great fighter for the people of Texas. He has stood up for up [sic] for Life, Liberty, the Second Amendment, Border Security, our Military and our Vets, and our God-given Freedoms. He has governed by conservative principles of LOW TAXES and careful spending, always doing what is best for his great State and for America. Texans should re-elect him! He is outstanding and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”Statement by former President Trump
Patrick, a controversial figure in Texas even among some moderate Republicans, won in 2018 to a second term with just over 51% of the vote against Democratic challenger Mike Collier.
That vote was much closer than Gov. Greg Abbott’s own re-election, who had a 13-point win over Lupe Valdez.
Collier announced two weeks ago that he would be running against Patrick again.
“I’m very concerned about businesses losing interest and coming here and making jobs in Texas. We are getting a terrible reputation, and I know this as a businessman. We are getting a terrible reputation with businesses around the country as to whether or not we can actually move and create jobs in Texas.”Mike Collier
