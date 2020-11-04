WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks late on Election night from the White House

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – President Trump is projected to win the state of Texas, a key win for his re-election campaign after the state was rated a “toss-up” late last week. Texas has not voted Democrat in a statewide election since 1976.

Sen. John Cornyn was re-elected to his fourth term in the Senate and MJ Hegar conceded just after 8:30 p.m.

The state of Texas has been slowly turning from a reliable red state to more purple over the last 10 years. Back in 2012, Republican nominee Mitt Romney won Texas by 16 points. That margin was nearly cut in half back in 2016 when Trump beat Hillary Clinton by only nine points.

Then in 2018, Sen. Ted Cruz squeaked to re-election with a three-point win over Beto O’Rourke. At the state House level, a Republican supermajority was cut from a 40 member lead to just 16 seats.

However, Republicans spent a lot of time campaigning in suburbs, especially outside of Dallas and Houston.

Democrats saw 2020 as a real chance to take back the state House and poured in tens of millions of dollars to down ballot races in an effort to help relatively new candidates that were strapped of cash.