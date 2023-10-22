UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb has announced that he is running for re-election in 2024.

“As your Sheriff, I will continue serving and protecting the great citizens of Upshur County. I have proven my strong work ethic everyday and strive to provide Upshur County with the best law enforcement services second to none! I have made myself accessible to other agencies, employees, and the citizens we serve around the clock.” Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb

Photo courtesy of Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

Webb said that under his tenure the sheriff’s office has implemented additional training, equipment and community safety initiatives. He added that Upshur County Jail has reportedly been made safer because of upgrades and policy changes.

If elected it would be Webb’s third term as sheriff.