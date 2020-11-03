Upshur County voting machines down according to Hank Gilbert

UPDATE (9:21 A.M.) After talking to a voting official, they said that their polls and voting machines are up and running, but would not provide any further details

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to Hank Gilbert, an opponent running against Representative Louie Gohmert of the first congressional district, Upshur County has not been able to cast a single vote in two hours at the polls, due to voting machines not working.

In Upshur County in my district not a single vote has been cast in the two hours the polls have been open because NONE of their voting machines are working. — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) November 3, 2020

So far a restoration time has not been shared with KETK news. This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

UPSHUR COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS:

