Upshur County voting machines down according to Hank Gilbert

UPDATE (9:21 A.M.) After talking to a voting official, they said that their polls and voting machines are up and running, but would not provide any further details

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to Hank Gilbert, an opponent running against Representative Louie Gohmert of the first congressional district, Upshur County has not been able to cast a single vote in two hours at the polls, due to voting machines not working.

So far a restoration time has not been shared with KETK news. This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

UPSHUR COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS: 

  • Upshur Count
  • Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 St. Hwy 154 E., Gilmer
  • East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Dr., Gilmer
  • Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S., Gilmer
  • Ashland Masonic Lodge 1138, 10478 St. Hwy 154, Diana
  • Assembly of God Church, 1060 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer
  • Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd., Diana
  • Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea, Ore City
  • Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer
  • Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy
  • Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404, Big Sandy
  • St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater
  • Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Rd., Gilmer
  • Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088, Gilmer
  • Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556, Gilmer
  • Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Rd., Gilmer
  • Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer

