Upshur County voting machines down according to Hank Gilbert

UPDATE (9:21 A.M.) After talking to a voting official, they said that their polls and voting machines are up and running, but would not provide any further details
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to Hank Gilbert, an opponent running against Representative Louie Gohmert of the first congressional district, Upshur County has not been able to cast a single vote in two hours at the polls, due to voting machines not working.
So far a restoration time has not been shared with KETK news. This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.
UPSHUR COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS:
- Upshur Count
- Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 St. Hwy 154 E., Gilmer
- East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Dr., Gilmer
- Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S., Gilmer
- Ashland Masonic Lodge 1138, 10478 St. Hwy 154, Diana
- Assembly of God Church, 1060 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer
- Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd., Diana
- Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea, Ore City
- Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer
- Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy
- Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404, Big Sandy
- St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater
- Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Rd., Gilmer
- Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088, Gilmer
- Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556, Gilmer
- Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Rd., Gilmer
- Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer