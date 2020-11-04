yleh

Voters re-elect Travis Clardy to the Texas House

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Travis Clardy has been reelected to Texas House, District 11.

With nearly 80% of votes in, Clardy had 75% of the vote, far outpacing his Democratic challenger Alec Johnson.

District 11 includes Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties.

Clardy is a small business owner and attorney from Nacogdoches.

Gov. Greg Abbott tonight congratulated Representative Travis Clardy for successfully winning re-election in House District 11.

“Representative Clardy is a proven leader who always delivers results for the people of Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties,” Abbott said. “Congratulations to Travis on this victory, and I want to thank the voters of HD 11 for supporting his re-election. I will work with Travis to grow the economy, bring more jobs to East Texas, and build a brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

