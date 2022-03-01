TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans were slow to head to the polls during early voting, but it picked up for primary election day. You could see parking lots full with cars and people holding signs of the candidates they support.

“We need people to come out and vote. It’s very important, and it’s very important to see people and to wave at people and to let them know you’re here,” said Trevor Rose, Smith County candidate for County Court at Law No. 3.

In Noonday, a steady flow of people showed up. They were all wanting to make their voices heard. One campaign volunteer spent her birthday holding a sign because she cares about this election.

“Well, you know voting is extremely important. It is your right, it’s your privilege, and it’s your voice. And, when you choose to come out and exercise your voice, then you know that you’re doing your civic duty,” said Stephanie Luper, a Pam Frederick supporter.

At Bethel Bible Church in Tyler, it was packed with people who did not show up during early voting.

“It’s been pretty steady. It’s a beautiful day and a great day to get out and come vote,” said Amy Hendricks, a Clay White supporter.

Election officials said today has been normal.

“I think we have a good number of voters, and I think our citizens as Texans are fed up with what is happening in their government. They are ready to make a change for the better,” said Susie Saxion, a Charles Turner supporter.