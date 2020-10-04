Voting registration ends Monday, October 5

Your Local Election HQ

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

A person displays an “I Voted” sticker. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Registration for both mail and in person voting will end tomorrow, Monday October 5.

Absentee ballot requests must be received October 23 and it must be returned by November 3 by 7 p.m.

Early voting will begin October 13 through the 30th

Early Voting Dates, Times, and Locations

Tuesday – Friday October 13 – 16, 2020   8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday October 19 – 23, 2020   8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 
Saturday October 24, 2020   7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 
Sunday October 25, 2020 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 
Monday – Friday October 26 – 30, 2020   7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 
Smith County HUB304 E Ferguson St Tyler 
Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd Tyler 
Chapel Hill Fire Department 13801 County Road 220 Tyler 
Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196 Tyler 
WorkHub 7922 S Broadway Ave Tyler 
Lindale Kinzie Community Center 912 Mt Sylvan St Lindale 
TASCA Activity Center10495 County Road 2167Whitehouse 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51