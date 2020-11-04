Warren leads Rando in Tyler mayoral race

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Business owner Don Warren has a large lead over Joe Rando in the race for mayor of Tyler, show the tally of early voting.

Warren received 19,583 votes and Rando received 7,927.

The total does not include Election Day voting results.

The winner will fill the seat of Martin Heines, who could not run for mayor again because of term limits.

The owner of oil and gas asset management firm Lomoco Inc., Warren has served on the city council for three terms.

He said his priorities would be helping the city navigate the challenges of the pandemic, improving infrastructure and adding the latest traffic technology.

Rando, a business, owner has said making infrastructure improvements and helping people in need were his priorities.