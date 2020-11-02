Was your 2020 election ballot counted? Texas voters can check here

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wondering if your ballot has been counted?

While ballots won’t be tabulated and included in results until after polls close on Election Day, the Texas Ballot Tracker website can help provide voters the peace of mind their ballots have been received and are ready to be included in results.

Voters can search via voter identification number, or by full name plus the county they voted in, to see if ballots have been received.

If the voter ID or name doesn’t come back with an alert that a ballot hasn’t been received, and you know either voted early or mailed/dropped off a ballot, give it a couple days before you check again. The site says if you mailed in your ballot more than seven days ago, or voted in-person more than three business days ago, contact your local elections office for further help.