HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – The “Black Voters Matter” group led a statewide outreach tour across Texas on it’s signature “Blackest Bus in America” to engage with young voters and build voting power ahead of Texas’ primary election. The weeklong bus tour began in Houston on Feb. 14 and ended in Tyler on Feb. 18.

The group visited the Student Center at Jarvis Christian College Friday and talked to students as they ate lunch.

“There will be a very long ballot that we’re presented with and we don’t’ want them to get overwhelmed,” Senior Organizing Manager Dionna La’Fay said. “We think it’s important for them to make a real plan before they go.”

Organizer say the main goal is to make sure these students understand the importance of electing local officials who have power to make a real change.

Reverend Steve Miller said for Black people, being able to cast a vote is a blessing.

“So many people lost their lives for us to vote and we should not take it for granted. People paved the way for us and we need to pay homage and we need to honor those for the sacrifices they made,” Miller said.

Students were given a flyer with a voting checklist to keep them on track, a QR code to check their voter registration status and “Black Voters Matter” merchandise.

The group stopped by 21 total schools in Texas, closing out with Tyler Junior College and Texas College.