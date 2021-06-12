Wes Suiter wins Ward No. 4 City Council runoff election race in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Wes Suiter wins against Kim Ogden in the Lufkin City Council for Ward No. 4 Runoff.

City of Lufkin officials said that Suiter had 295 votes and Ogden had 290 votes. As of this writing, city officials say the election results are not official until they receive all of the FPCA ballots.

The runoff was held after none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes in the May 1 election.

On May 1, Ogden received 359 votes and Suiter received 366. Both beat Mark Dunn who received 314 votes.

