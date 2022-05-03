RUSK, Texas (KETK) – City and municipal elections are just days away and many East Texas voters will see typical matters such as school bond proposals on the ballot.

But for Rusk citizens, four separate propositions to amend their city’s charter will also be available for voters to decide, including on how they handle recall elections.

The propositions are listed below with a brief explanation for what they mean.

Proposition A

“Shall Article II, Section 2 (The City Council) of the City Charter be amended to increase the time period a candidate for the City Council must have resided in the City of Rusk from six (6) months to twelve (12) months prior to the date of the election?”

City regulations currently dictate that a candidate for a spot on the city council live inside city limits for at least six months before Election Day. This proposition would change it to a full year.

“FOR”: A “for” vote would mean you approve the change to 12 months.

“AGAINST”: This would keep the requirement at six months.

Proposition B

“Shall Article IV, Section 1 (Appointment And Qualifications) of the City Charter be amended to allow the City Manager to reside outside the City limits provided he/she establish residency within the Rusk Independent School District and maintain the same during the balance of the tenure of his/her appointment?“

The City Manager is currently required to live inside the limits of Rusk. This proposition, if passed, would allow the manager to live outside the city provided he or she still resides inside the school district boundary.

“FOR”: This would be in favor of changing the requirement of living inside the city.

“AGAINST”: A vote here would be maintaining the restriction that the city manager live inside the city limits.

Proposition C

“Shall Article XIII, Section 15 (Recall election) of the city charter be amended to clarify that while a petition for recall of any council member, including the Mayor may be signed by any registered voter residing within the City of Rusk, only citizens residing in the district of the council members who is the subject of a recall may cast a ballot for his/her removal during a recall election, and that if the Mayor is the subject of a recall election said election will be at large?“

Three years after Rusk residents voted to recall two city council members, there are two propositions on the ballot to change how such elections are held.

In 2019, Jan Pate and Ken Ferrara were both recalled after Ferrara allegedly made a racial and sexual comment to the city’s secretary. Pate was accused of standing by and doing nothing.

Pate filed a restraining order in an attempt to stop the vote, but it was permitted to proceed. He was recalled after a vote of 146-64 while Ferrara was recalled 123-42.

Proposition C asks that while any city resident can sign a petition to put a recall election for a city council member on the ballot, only residents of the city councilperson’s district should be permitted to vote in the recall election.

A recall election for the Mayor would still be allowed to be voted on by any city resident.

“FOR”: This would amend the city charter to only allow members of a city councilperson’s district to vote in a recall election.

“AGAINST”: This would keep the current policy of any Rusk residents being allowed to vote in a recall election.

Proposition D

“Shall Article XIII, Section 17 (Results of Recall Election) of the City Charter be amended by deleting language in conflict with Section 18 of the same article to make it clear that a Council member may be to only one (1) recall election during any single term?”

The second proposition regarding recalls in Rusk proposes that a city council member be subject to only once per term in office.

The only restriction codified in the city charter currently is the Mayor or a city council member cannot have a recall petition filed against them within 90 days of taking office.

“FOR”: A vote for this proposition means that you agree a city council member or Mayor can only face recall once per term.

“AGAINST”: A vote against this proposition would maintain the only restriction on recalls is that a petition can not be filed within three months of a Mayor or city council member taking office.