What to bring, what to expect, knowing your voting rights in Texas on Election Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – November 3rd is election day and many people, in the state of Texas, will be going to the polls for the first time or haven’t been in a while. Here is everything you need to know about what you need to bring at the polls and what your rights at the polls are.

WHAT TO BRING:

An acceptable form of a photo ID including: A drivers license A Texas Election ID Certificate A Texas Personal ID card A Texas Handgun card A U.S Citzenship Certificate with a photo A U.S. Military ID Card with a photo A US Passport



For voters aged 18 to 69 years, a photo ID can be expired up to four years. For voters aged 70 and older, a photo ID can be expired for any length of time.

If you do not own possess or cannot obtain an acceptable form of ID, you may qualify for Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:

Certified Domestic Birth Certificate or Court Admissible Birth Document

Current Utility Bill

Bank Statement

Government Check

Paycheck

Government document with your name and an address including your Voter Registration Certificate

If you have a disability you may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption for the Reasonable Impediment Declaration. The application must include the following:

A written document from either the U.S. Social Security Administration evidencing the applicants disability, or from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs evidencing a disability rating of at least 50%

A statement that they do not have a form of identification prescribed by Section 63.0101 of the Texas Election Code.

If a voter does not have any of the above a voter may cast a provisional ballot at the polls. However, in order to have a provisional ballot counted, the voter will be required to visit the county voter registrar’s office within six days of the election day with one of the accepted forms of identification.

WHAT DOES ‘SUBSTANTIALLY SIMILAR MEAN’?

A voter’s name is considered substantially similar if one or more of the following circumstances applies:

The name on the ID is slightly different from one or more of the name fields on the official list of registered voters.

The name on the voter’s ID or on list of registered voters is a customary variation of the voter’s formal name. For example, Bill for William, or Beto for Alberto.

The voter’s name contains an initial, middle name, or former name that is either not on the official list of registered voters or on the voter’s ID.

A first name, middle name, former name or initial of the voter’s name occupies a different field on the presented ID document than it does on the list of registered voters.

In considering whether a name is substantially similar, election officials will also look at whether information on the presented ID matches elements of the voter’s information on the official list of registered voters such as the voter’s residence address or date of birth.

The address on your ID does not need to match the official list of registered voters.

KNOWING YOUR RIGHTS: