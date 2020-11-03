Where to vote on Election Day: Polling places in 16 East Texas counties

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Voters line up and wait to cast a ballot for the general election at the American Airlines Center during early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Voters will go to the polls on Election Day to cast ballots in national, state and local elections. Here is a list of Election Day polling places by county.

Those who are unsure where to vote, should contact the election administrators in their county.

SMITH COUNTY ELECTION-DAY VOTING SITES

  • Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St.
  • Bethel Bible Church, 17121 Hwy 69 S.
  • Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220
  • Crossbrand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015
  • Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Rd.
  • Dover Baptist Church, 21166 FM 1995
  • First Baptist Church in Gresham, 16844 CR 165
  • Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
  • Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.
  • Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Highway
  • New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 FM 724
  • Old terminal building at Tyler airport, 150 Airport Drive
  • Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 FM 14
  • Smith County Juvenile Services, 2630 Morningside Dr.
  • Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road
  • St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway
  • St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767
  • Smith County HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.
  • WorkHUB, 7922 S. Broadway Ave.
  • Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway
  • TJ Austin Elementary School, 1105 W. Franklin St.
  • Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Rd.
  • UT Ornelas Center, 3402 Old Omen Rd.
  • Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196
  • Arp First Baptist Church, 304 Front St., Arp
  • Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard
  • Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868, Flint
  • Hideaway Member Services, 101 Hideaway Lane, Hideaway
  • Lindale Kinzie Community Center, 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale
  • Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia, Troup
  • First Baptist Church in Whitehouse, 801 E. Main St., Whitehouse
  • Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 10519 FM 344 E.
  • TASCA Activity Center, 10495 CR 2167
  • Starrville Church of the Living God, 18396 Hwy. 271, Winona
  • Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

GREGG COUNTY ELECTION-DAY VOTING SITES

  • Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley, Longview
  • Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road, Longview
  • Alpine Presbyterian Church, 4102 Tryon Road, Longview
  • Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview
  • Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road, Longview
  • Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview
  • Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview
  • Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview
  • Calvary Baptist Church, 471 Tenneryville Road, Longview
  • Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E. Highway 80, White Oak
  • Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater
  • Old Sabine ISD Elementary Cafeteria, 5219 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City
  • Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore
  • Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St., Kilgore
  • Elderville Community Center, 10450 Highway 349, Longview
  • St. Mark CME Church, 1100 Sapphire St., Longview
  • Stamper Park Resource Center, 402 S. Center, St., Longview
  • Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd., Longview

CHEROKEE COUNTY ELCTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Gallatin Com. Center, 626 S. Chandler St., Gallatin
  • Rocky Springs Bapt. Church, 653 FM 1910 W., Jacksonville
  • Craft Baptist Church, CR 1616, Jacksonville
  • First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville
  • Shady Grove Church of Christ, 471 FM 2962 S. Rusk
  • Salem Baptist Church, 1500 FM 241 S., Rusk
  • Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E 6th St., Rusk
  • The River Church, 264 Rusk Ave., Wells
  • The River Church, 595 Marcus St., Alto
  • Stella Hill Memorial Library, 200 San Antonio Rd., Alto
  • Maranatha Community Worship Center, 214 CR 2131, Maydelle
  • Mt. Selman Methodist Church, 135 CR 3701, Bullard
  • East Lake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Lane, Bullard
  • 1st Baptist Church – Mixon, 4975 FM 177 E, Mixon, Jacksonville
  • Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville
  • New Hope Baptist Church, 12580 FM 747 S., Jacksonville
  • Jacksonville College Theater, 215 Kickapoo St., Jacksonville
  • N. Bolton St. Christian Church, 702 N. Bolton St., Jacksonville
  • Norman Activity Center, 526 E Commerce St., Jacksonville
  • Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville
  • New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church, 201 Church St., New Summerfield
  • Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110 N. Blackjack, Troup
  • 1st Baptist Church, 7282 Hwy 110 N, Ponta, Jacksonville
  • Concord-Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 212 CR 4705, Concord, Troup

WOOD COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister St., Quitman
  • Yantis Community Center, 101 City Circle, Yantis
  • Alba Community Center, Alba
  • Harold Simmons Community Center, 5921 FM 779, Golden
  • First United Methodist Church Ministries Center, 612 N. Newsom, Mineola
  • Mineola City Hall, 300 Greenville Highway, Mineola
  • Quitman Public Library, 202 E. Goode St., Quitman
  • Holly Lake Volunteer FD, 126 PR 7869, Holly Lake Ranch
  • Hawkins Community Center, 301 Lynch St., Hawkins
  • Quitman City Hall, 401 E. Goode St., Quitman
  • Winnsboro City Auditorium, Hwy. 515 to Wheeler Driver, Winnsboro

RUSK COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Overton Comm. Center, 505 S. Meadowbrook, Overton
  • Kilgore Chandler St., Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler St., Kilgore
  • New London Comm. Center, 125 Tyner, New London
  • Centre Presbyterian Church, 8531 FM 2011, Longview
  • Stewart Voting Box, 13606 FM 782 N., Henderson
  • Tatum Sherman R. Smith Comm. Center, 231 N. Hood, Tatum
  • Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Hwy. 64 W., Henderson
  • Minden Voting Box, 11389 CR 317 S., Henderson
  • Mt. Enterprise Comm. Center, 300 NW 2nd, Mt. Enterprise
  • South Main Church of Christ Multi. Bldg., 402 S. Main, Henderson
  • Carlisle Voting Box, 2541 Hwy. 42 S., Price
  • County Barn Precinct 4, 13612 FM 1798 W., Henderson

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Beck Building, 720 Seventh St., Cushing
  • First Baptist Church Douglass, 15122 W State Hwy. 21, Douglass
  • Central Heights ISD, 10317 N US Hwy. 259, Nacogdoches
  • First Baptist Church Garrison, 276 W Magnolia St., Garrison
  • Bethel Baptist Church, 429 Happyland Rd., Nacogdoches
  • Malcolm Rector Technical High School, 6003 North St., Nacogdoches
  • Nacogdoches County Expo Center, 3805 NW Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches
  • C L Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North St., Nacogdoches
  • Nacogdoches Senior Center, 621 Harris St., NacogdocheS
  • E J Campbell Admin. Building, 420 S Shawnee St., Nacogdoches
  • University Baptist Church, 2505 North St., Nacogdoches
  • Raguet Elementary School, 2708 Raguet St., Nacogdoches
  • North Street Church of Christ, 3914 North St., Nacogdoches
  • Calvary Baptist Church, 3732 NE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches
  • New Hope Methodist Church, 5301 E Main St., Nacogdoches
  • A L Mangham Jr. Airport, Pilot’s Lounge, 556 Terry Crawford Dr., Nacogdoches
  • Fairview United Methodist Church, 6296 State Hwy. 21 E., Nacogdoches
  • Woden ISD, 5263 FM 226, Nacogdoches
  • Martinsville ISD, 12952 E State Hwy. 7, Nacogdoches
  • Chireno Community Center, 715 Main St., Chireno
  • Etoile ISD, 16039 FM 22, – Etoile

ANGELINA COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • LifeGate Church, 2511 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin
  • Emanuel Assembly of God, 1818 N. Timberland Dr., Lufkin
  • Lufkin Restoration Center, 5574 E Hwy 103, Lufkin
  • Redland School, 1121 Winston 8 Ranch Rd., Lufkin
  • Chambers Park Community Center, 500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin
  • O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7433 US Hwy 69 North, Pollok
  • Life Point Church, 4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin
  • Cross Road Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin
  • First Christian Church, 1300 S. 1st St., Lufkin
  • Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E Denman Ave., Lufkin
  • Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church, 3447 FM 2109, Huntington
  • First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 802 N. Main, Huntington
  • Fuller Springs Baptist Church, 5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin
  • St Paul’s Methodist Church, 1505 S John Redditt Dr., Lufkin
  • Burke Community Center, 3770 Tidwell Rd., Diboll
  • Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center, 601 Dennis, Diboll
  • Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla
  • Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104, 3500 S First St., Lufkin
  • Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 606 Bending Oak, Lufkin
  • Brandon Community Center, 1612 Keltys St., Lufkin
  • Lufkin Shrine Club, 3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin
  • Pollok Baptist Church, 1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok
  • Bethel Assembly of God, 3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin
  • Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin
  • Bald Hill Baptist Church, 128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin
  • Fairview Baptist Church, 3742 FM 2108 / FM 58, Lufkin
  • First Ora Missionary Baptist Church, 110 Faye Jones Rd., Huntington
  • Salem Baptist Church, 965 Ralph Nerren Rd., Huntington
  • Harmony Hill Baptist Church, 2708 S. Chestnut Dr., Lufkin
  • Southside Baptist Church, 1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin

FRANKLIN COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • The Hub / Senior Citizen Meal Center, 208 Taylor St., Mt. Vernon
  • Hagansport Community Center, 10284 Texas Hwy 37 North, Talco
  • Franklin County Annex East, 502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon
  • Denton Baptist Church, 1113 Holbrook (Spur 423), Mt. Vernon
  • Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge, 219 1-30 West, Mt. Vernon
  • Franklin County Building, 1013 N. Main Street, Winnsboro
  • Good Hope Family Fellowship Church, 6611 FM 115, Scroggins
  • South Franklin Community Center, 3150 FM 1448, Scroggins

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Crockett Fire Station, 200 N. 6th Street, Crockett
  • Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall, 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett
  • Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Old Gym, 1400 W. Austin, Crockett
  • Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett
  • First United Methodist Church, 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland
  • Grapeland I.S.D. Library, 116 W. Myrtle, Grapeland
  • Lovelady Community Center – Building 2, 124 E. Cox, Lovelady
  • Liberty Hill United Methodist Church, 594 CR 1585, Grapeland
  • Pearson Chapel Baptist Church, 6932 FM 1280 W., Lovelady
  • Austonio Community Center/Fire Station, 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett
  • Mt. Senora Baptist Church, 3208 CR 4550 at CR 4665, Crockett
  • Belott Community Church, 9414 FM 1733, Grapeland
  • Wilcox Community Center, 350 FM 2663, Latexo
  • Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1747 CR 2190, Grapeland
  • San Pedro Baptist Church 10733 FM 2022 N., Grapeland
  • Weldon Baptist Church, 11812 FM 230, Lovelady
  • Holly Community Center, 393 CR 4230, Lovelady
  • First Baptist Church, Kennard 300 Carson St., Kennard
  • Weches Fire Station, 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland
  • Ratcliff Senior Citizens Center 376 First Street, Ratcliff
  • Porter Springs Fellowship & Outreach Center, 3656 FM 132 at CR 3095, Crockett

HENDERSON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Lakeview Assembly of God, 700 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points
  • Cross Roads ISD, 14434 FM 59, Malakoff
  • Malakoff City Hall, 109 S. Melton, Malakoff
  • Caney City Fire Station, 15241 Barron Drive, Caney City
  • Trinidad Community Center, 111 E. Front St., Trinidad
  • Oran White Civic Center, 701 N. Tool Dr., Tool
  • Eustace School, 318 Hwy. 316 South, Eustace
  • Gun Barrel City Hall, 1716 W. Main, Gun Barrel
  • St. Peters Lutheran Church, 101 Luther Lane, Gun Barrel
  • Payne Springs Fire Station, 12650 Tx. 198, Eustace
  • The Texan theater, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens
  • Faith Baptist Church, 13567 Tx. 31, Brownsboro
  • Chandler Community Center, 811 Tx. 31, Chandler
  • Murchison School, 9661 E. Bankhead St., Murchison
  • Bethel Christian Church, 10888 CR 3817, Athens
  • Westside VFD, 2563 FM 315 S., Chandler
  • Athens First Baptist Church, 105 S. Carroll, Athens
  • Coffee City Community Center, 7019 Pleasant Ridge Road, Frankston
  • Moore Station Community Center, 4720 CR 4319, Larue
  • Henderson County Larue Complex, 9551 CR 4719, Frankston
  • Berryville City Hall, 23170 CR 4117, Frankston
  • Faith Fellowship Church, 5330 Tx. 175, Athens
  • Shady Oaks Baptist, 9536 FM 49, Athens

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • San Augustine High School Gym, 500 Norvell Dr., San Augustine
  • San Augustine Co. Ed. Building, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine
  • Senior Citizens Building, 405 Bolivar St., San Augustine
  • First United Methodist Church, 205 S Liberty, San Augustine
  • Shiloh Baptist Church, 4216 CR 220, San Augustine
  • Crossroads Church, 5933 St. Hwy. 103 W., San Augustine
  • Bethel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 4839 FM 1992, San Augustine
  • Broaddus Community Center, CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus
  • Long Pines Baptist Church, Highway 83 at Old FM 705, San Augustine
  • Chinuapin Baptist Church, FM 1751 at Tx. 103, San Augustine
  • San Augustine, Co. Ed., 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine

SABINE COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 301 Mann St., Hemphill
  • Six Mile Baptist Church, 9575 Tx. 87, Hemphill
  • First Baptist Church Pineland, 112 Timberland Hwy., Pineland
  • Brookland Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Tx. 149, Brookeland
  • First Baptist Church, Bronson, 207 Cooper St., Bronson
  • Bethany Baptist Church, 7078 Texas 87, Milam
  • Thomas Johnson Church of Christ, 840 Thomas Johnson Road, Hemphill
  • Rosevine Church of God, 6455 Tx. 103, Bronson

HARRISON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd., Marshall
  • ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall
  • Wiley College Pemberton Bldg., 1100 Wiley Ave., Marshall
  • Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana St., Marshall
  • Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack
  • Central Fire Station, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields
  • Central Fire Station, Scottsville, 9432 US 80, Marshall
  • St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper, Marshall
  • Harrison County ESD Station 3, 9091 Tx. 154, Mashall
  • Harrison County ESD Station 4, 4476 Tx. 43 South, Marshall
  • Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive, Marshall
  • Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
  • West Harrison VFD, 19797 FM 449, Longview
  • Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn
  • Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
  • Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450, Diana
  • Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville
  • Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall
  • West Harrison Fire Station, 2656 S. Access Road, Longview
  • Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue, Waskom
  • Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1186, Marshall
  • Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall
  • Morton Baptist Church, 22177 Tx. 154, Diana
  • Athey Baptist Church, 14268 Texas 154, Harleton
  • Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105. East Loop 281, Longview
  • Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4700 Victory Drive, Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Groveton High School, 202 N. Main, Groveton
  • Chita Baptist Church, 10959 FM 355, Trinity
  • Lakeway Baptist Church, 12748 FM 356, Trinity
  • Glendale Methodist Church, 184 Glendale Church, Trinity
  • Trinity Middle School, 14771 W. Jefferson, Trinity
  • Friday Comm. Center, 4198 FM 1280, Groveton
  • Pennington Comm. Center, 11568 W. FM 358, Pennington
  • Nogalus Calvary Baptist Church, 4712 FM357, Centralia
  • Apple Springs VFD, 14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs
  • Centerville School, ISD 10327 N. SH 94, Groveton
  • Risin Sun Cowboy Church, 13984 E. Pegoda Road, Trinity
  • Groveton Comm. Center Trinity, County 147 Fair Loop, Groveton
  • Trinity Pines Baptist Church, 4769 FM 356, Trinity
  • East Prairie Church of Christ, 138 Norsworthy Lane, Groveton
  • Baldwin Chapel, 288 M.L.K. Jr. Drive, Groveton
  • Trinity Comm. Center, 502 South Robb, Trinity
  • Ligon Chapel CME Hall, 565 E. Deason Loop, Apple Springs
  • Trinity City Hall, 101 West Madison, Trinity
  • Oaklawn Baptist Church, 4833 N. SH 94, Groveton
  • River of Life Church, 2390 S. SH 19, Trinity

UPSHUR COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 St. Hwy 154 E., Gilmer
  • East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Dr., Gilmer
  • Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S., Gilmer
  • Ashland Masonic Lodge 1138, 10478 St. Hwy 154, Diana
  • Assembly of God Church, 1060 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer
  • Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd., Diana
  • Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea, Ore City
  • Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer
  • Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy
  • Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404, Big Sandy
  • St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater
  • Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Rd., Gilmer
  • Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088, Gilmer
  • Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556, Gilmer
  • Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Rd., Gilmer
  • Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer

CAMP COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

  • Pittsburg Fire Station, 514 S. Greer Blvd. Pittsburg
  • Pittsburg High School Auditorium, 300 N. Texas St., Pittsburg
  • Douglas Alumni Community Center, 408 Terry St., Pittsburg
  • Camp County Courthouse, 126 Church St, Pittsburg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51