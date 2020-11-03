Where to vote on Election Day: Polling places in 16 East Texas counties

Voters line up and wait to cast a ballot for the general election at the American Airlines Center during early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Voters will go to the polls on Election Day to cast ballots in national, state and local elections. Here is a list of Election Day polling places by county.

Those who are unsure where to vote, should contact the election administrators in their county.

SMITH COUNTY ELECTION-DAY VOTING SITES

Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St.

Bethel Bible Church, 17121 Hwy 69 S.

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

Crossbrand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015

Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Rd.

Dover Baptist Church, 21166 FM 1995

First Baptist Church in Gresham, 16844 CR 165

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.

Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Highway

New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 FM 724

Old terminal building at Tyler airport, 150 Airport Drive

Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 FM 14

Smith County Juvenile Services, 2630 Morningside Dr.

Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road

St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway

St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767

Smith County HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.

WorkHUB, 7922 S. Broadway Ave.

Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway

TJ Austin Elementary School, 1105 W. Franklin St.

Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Rd.

UT Ornelas Center, 3402 Old Omen Rd.

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196

Arp First Baptist Church, 304 Front St., Arp

Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868, Flint

Hideaway Member Services, 101 Hideaway Lane, Hideaway

Lindale Kinzie Community Center, 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale

Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia, Troup

First Baptist Church in Whitehouse, 801 E. Main St., Whitehouse

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 10519 FM 344 E.

TASCA Activity Center, 10495 CR 2167

Starrville Church of the Living God, 18396 Hwy. 271, Winona

Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

GREGG COUNTY ELECTION-DAY VOTING SITES

Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley, Longview

Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road, Longview

Alpine Presbyterian Church, 4102 Tryon Road, Longview

Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview

Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road, Longview

Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview

Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview

Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview

Calvary Baptist Church, 471 Tenneryville Road, Longview

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E. Highway 80, White Oak

Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater

Old Sabine ISD Elementary Cafeteria, 5219 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City

Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore

Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St., Kilgore

Elderville Community Center, 10450 Highway 349, Longview

St. Mark CME Church, 1100 Sapphire St., Longview

Stamper Park Resource Center, 402 S. Center, St., Longview

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd., Longview

CHEROKEE COUNTY ELCTION DAY VOTING SITES

Gallatin Com. Center, 626 S. Chandler St., Gallatin

Rocky Springs Bapt. Church, 653 FM 1910 W., Jacksonville

Craft Baptist Church, CR 1616, Jacksonville

First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville

Shady Grove Church of Christ, 471 FM 2962 S. Rusk

Salem Baptist Church, 1500 FM 241 S., Rusk

Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E 6th St., Rusk

The River Church, 264 Rusk Ave., Wells

The River Church, 595 Marcus St., Alto

Stella Hill Memorial Library, 200 San Antonio Rd., Alto

Maranatha Community Worship Center, 214 CR 2131, Maydelle

Mt. Selman Methodist Church, 135 CR 3701, Bullard

East Lake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Lane, Bullard

1st Baptist Church – Mixon, 4975 FM 177 E, Mixon, Jacksonville

Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville

New Hope Baptist Church, 12580 FM 747 S., Jacksonville

Jacksonville College Theater, 215 Kickapoo St., Jacksonville

N. Bolton St. Christian Church, 702 N. Bolton St., Jacksonville

Norman Activity Center, 526 E Commerce St., Jacksonville

Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville

New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church, 201 Church St., New Summerfield

Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110 N. Blackjack, Troup

1st Baptist Church, 7282 Hwy 110 N, Ponta, Jacksonville

Concord-Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 212 CR 4705, Concord, Troup

WOOD COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister St., Quitman

Yantis Community Center, 101 City Circle, Yantis

Alba Community Center, Alba

Harold Simmons Community Center, 5921 FM 779, Golden

First United Methodist Church Ministries Center, 612 N. Newsom, Mineola

Mineola City Hall, 300 Greenville Highway, Mineola

Quitman Public Library, 202 E. Goode St., Quitman

Holly Lake Volunteer FD, 126 PR 7869, Holly Lake Ranch

Hawkins Community Center, 301 Lynch St., Hawkins

Quitman City Hall, 401 E. Goode St., Quitman

Winnsboro City Auditorium, Hwy. 515 to Wheeler Driver, Winnsboro

RUSK COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

Overton Comm. Center, 505 S. Meadowbrook, Overton

Kilgore Chandler St., Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler St., Kilgore

New London Comm. Center, 125 Tyner, New London

Centre Presbyterian Church, 8531 FM 2011, Longview

Stewart Voting Box, 13606 FM 782 N., Henderson

Tatum Sherman R. Smith Comm. Center, 231 N. Hood, Tatum

Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Hwy. 64 W., Henderson

Minden Voting Box, 11389 CR 317 S., Henderson

Mt. Enterprise Comm. Center, 300 NW 2nd, Mt. Enterprise

South Main Church of Christ Multi. Bldg., 402 S. Main, Henderson

Carlisle Voting Box, 2541 Hwy. 42 S., Price

County Barn Precinct 4, 13612 FM 1798 W., Henderson

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

Beck Building, 720 Seventh St., Cushing

First Baptist Church Douglass, 15122 W State Hwy. 21, Douglass

Central Heights ISD, 10317 N US Hwy. 259, Nacogdoches

First Baptist Church Garrison, 276 W Magnolia St., Garrison

Bethel Baptist Church, 429 Happyland Rd., Nacogdoches

Malcolm Rector Technical High School, 6003 North St., Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches County Expo Center, 3805 NW Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches

C L Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North St., Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches Senior Center, 621 Harris St., NacogdocheS

E J Campbell Admin. Building, 420 S Shawnee St., Nacogdoches

University Baptist Church, 2505 North St., Nacogdoches

Raguet Elementary School, 2708 Raguet St., Nacogdoches

North Street Church of Christ, 3914 North St., Nacogdoches

Calvary Baptist Church, 3732 NE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches

New Hope Methodist Church, 5301 E Main St., Nacogdoches

A L Mangham Jr. Airport, Pilot’s Lounge, 556 Terry Crawford Dr., Nacogdoches

Fairview United Methodist Church, 6296 State Hwy. 21 E., Nacogdoches

Woden ISD, 5263 FM 226, Nacogdoches

Martinsville ISD, 12952 E State Hwy. 7, Nacogdoches

Chireno Community Center, 715 Main St., Chireno

Etoile ISD, 16039 FM 22, – Etoile

ANGELINA COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

LifeGate Church, 2511 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin

Emanuel Assembly of God, 1818 N. Timberland Dr., Lufkin

Lufkin Restoration Center, 5574 E Hwy 103, Lufkin

Redland School, 1121 Winston 8 Ranch Rd., Lufkin

Chambers Park Community Center, 500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin

O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7433 US Hwy 69 North, Pollok

Life Point Church, 4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin

Cross Road Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin

First Christian Church, 1300 S. 1st St., Lufkin

Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E Denman Ave., Lufkin

Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church, 3447 FM 2109, Huntington

First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 802 N. Main, Huntington

Fuller Springs Baptist Church, 5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin

St Paul’s Methodist Church, 1505 S John Redditt Dr., Lufkin

Burke Community Center, 3770 Tidwell Rd., Diboll

Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center, 601 Dennis, Diboll

Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla

Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104, 3500 S First St., Lufkin

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 606 Bending Oak, Lufkin

Brandon Community Center, 1612 Keltys St., Lufkin

Lufkin Shrine Club, 3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin

Pollok Baptist Church, 1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok

Bethel Assembly of God, 3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin

Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin

Bald Hill Baptist Church, 128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin

Fairview Baptist Church, 3742 FM 2108 / FM 58, Lufkin

First Ora Missionary Baptist Church, 110 Faye Jones Rd., Huntington

Salem Baptist Church, 965 Ralph Nerren Rd., Huntington

Harmony Hill Baptist Church, 2708 S. Chestnut Dr., Lufkin

Southside Baptist Church, 1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin

FRANKLIN COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

The Hub / Senior Citizen Meal Center, 208 Taylor St., Mt. Vernon

Hagansport Community Center, 10284 Texas Hwy 37 North, Talco

Franklin County Annex East, 502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon

Denton Baptist Church, 1113 Holbrook (Spur 423), Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge, 219 1-30 West, Mt. Vernon

Franklin County Building, 1013 N. Main Street, Winnsboro

Good Hope Family Fellowship Church, 6611 FM 115, Scroggins

South Franklin Community Center, 3150 FM 1448, Scroggins

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

Crockett Fire Station, 200 N. 6th Street, Crockett

Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall, 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett

Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Old Gym, 1400 W. Austin, Crockett

Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett

First United Methodist Church, 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland

Grapeland I.S.D. Library, 116 W. Myrtle, Grapeland

Lovelady Community Center – Building 2, 124 E. Cox, Lovelady

Liberty Hill United Methodist Church, 594 CR 1585, Grapeland

Pearson Chapel Baptist Church, 6932 FM 1280 W., Lovelady

Austonio Community Center/Fire Station, 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett

Mt. Senora Baptist Church, 3208 CR 4550 at CR 4665, Crockett

Belott Community Church, 9414 FM 1733, Grapeland

Wilcox Community Center, 350 FM 2663, Latexo

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1747 CR 2190, Grapeland

San Pedro Baptist Church 10733 FM 2022 N., Grapeland

Weldon Baptist Church, 11812 FM 230, Lovelady

Holly Community Center, 393 CR 4230, Lovelady

First Baptist Church, Kennard 300 Carson St., Kennard

Weches Fire Station, 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland

Ratcliff Senior Citizens Center 376 First Street, Ratcliff

Porter Springs Fellowship & Outreach Center, 3656 FM 132 at CR 3095, Crockett

HENDERSON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

Lakeview Assembly of God, 700 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points

Cross Roads ISD, 14434 FM 59, Malakoff

Malakoff City Hall, 109 S. Melton, Malakoff

Caney City Fire Station, 15241 Barron Drive, Caney City

Trinidad Community Center, 111 E. Front St., Trinidad

Oran White Civic Center, 701 N. Tool Dr., Tool

Eustace School, 318 Hwy. 316 South, Eustace

Gun Barrel City Hall, 1716 W. Main, Gun Barrel

St. Peters Lutheran Church, 101 Luther Lane, Gun Barrel

Payne Springs Fire Station, 12650 Tx. 198, Eustace

The Texan theater, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens

Faith Baptist Church, 13567 Tx. 31, Brownsboro

Chandler Community Center, 811 Tx. 31, Chandler

Murchison School, 9661 E. Bankhead St., Murchison

Bethel Christian Church, 10888 CR 3817, Athens

Westside VFD, 2563 FM 315 S., Chandler

Athens First Baptist Church, 105 S. Carroll, Athens

Coffee City Community Center, 7019 Pleasant Ridge Road, Frankston

Moore Station Community Center, 4720 CR 4319, Larue

Henderson County Larue Complex, 9551 CR 4719, Frankston

Berryville City Hall, 23170 CR 4117, Frankston

Faith Fellowship Church, 5330 Tx. 175, Athens

Shady Oaks Baptist, 9536 FM 49, Athens

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

San Augustine High School Gym, 500 Norvell Dr., San Augustine

San Augustine Co. Ed. Building, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine

Senior Citizens Building, 405 Bolivar St., San Augustine

First United Methodist Church, 205 S Liberty, San Augustine

Shiloh Baptist Church, 4216 CR 220, San Augustine

Crossroads Church, 5933 St. Hwy. 103 W., San Augustine

Bethel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 4839 FM 1992, San Augustine

Broaddus Community Center, CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus

Long Pines Baptist Church, Highway 83 at Old FM 705, San Augustine

Chinuapin Baptist Church, FM 1751 at Tx. 103, San Augustine

San Augustine, Co. Ed., 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine

SABINE COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 301 Mann St., Hemphill

Six Mile Baptist Church, 9575 Tx. 87, Hemphill

First Baptist Church Pineland, 112 Timberland Hwy., Pineland

Brookland Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Tx. 149, Brookeland

First Baptist Church, Bronson, 207 Cooper St., Bronson

Bethany Baptist Church, 7078 Texas 87, Milam

Thomas Johnson Church of Christ, 840 Thomas Johnson Road, Hemphill

Rosevine Church of God, 6455 Tx. 103, Bronson

HARRISON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd., Marshall

ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall

Wiley College Pemberton Bldg., 1100 Wiley Ave., Marshall

Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana St., Marshall

Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack

Central Fire Station, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields

Central Fire Station, Scottsville, 9432 US 80, Marshall

St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper, Marshall

Harrison County ESD Station 3, 9091 Tx. 154, Mashall

Harrison County ESD Station 4, 4476 Tx. 43 South, Marshall

Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive, Marshall

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville

West Harrison VFD, 19797 FM 449, Longview

Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn

Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton

Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450, Diana

Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville

Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall

West Harrison Fire Station, 2656 S. Access Road, Longview

Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue, Waskom

Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1186, Marshall

Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall

Morton Baptist Church, 22177 Tx. 154, Diana

Athey Baptist Church, 14268 Texas 154, Harleton

Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105. East Loop 281, Longview

Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4700 Victory Drive, Marshall

Groveton High School, 202 N. Main, Groveton

Chita Baptist Church, 10959 FM 355, Trinity

Lakeway Baptist Church, 12748 FM 356, Trinity

Glendale Methodist Church, 184 Glendale Church, Trinity

Trinity Middle School, 14771 W. Jefferson, Trinity

Friday Comm. Center, 4198 FM 1280, Groveton

Pennington Comm. Center, 11568 W. FM 358, Pennington

Nogalus Calvary Baptist Church, 4712 FM357, Centralia

Apple Springs VFD, 14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs

Centerville School, ISD 10327 N. SH 94, Groveton

Risin Sun Cowboy Church, 13984 E. Pegoda Road, Trinity

Groveton Comm. Center Trinity, County 147 Fair Loop, Groveton

Trinity Pines Baptist Church, 4769 FM 356, Trinity

East Prairie Church of Christ, 138 Norsworthy Lane, Groveton

Baldwin Chapel, 288 M.L.K. Jr. Drive, Groveton

Trinity Comm. Center, 502 South Robb, Trinity

Ligon Chapel CME Hall, 565 E. Deason Loop, Apple Springs

Trinity City Hall, 101 West Madison, Trinity

Oaklawn Baptist Church, 4833 N. SH 94, Groveton

River of Life Church, 2390 S. SH 19, Trinity

UPSHUR COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES

Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 St. Hwy 154 E., Gilmer

East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Dr., Gilmer

Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S., Gilmer

Ashland Masonic Lodge 1138, 10478 St. Hwy 154, Diana

Assembly of God Church, 1060 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer

Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd., Diana

Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea, Ore City

Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer

Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy

Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404, Big Sandy

St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater

Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Rd., Gilmer

Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088, Gilmer

Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556, Gilmer

Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Rd., Gilmer

Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer

CAMP COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES