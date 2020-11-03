Where to vote on Election Day: Polling places in 16 East Texas counties

Voters will go to the polls on Election Day to cast ballots in national, state and local elections. Here is a list of Election Day polling places by county.
SMITH COUNTY ELECTION-DAY VOTING SITES
- Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St.
- Bethel Bible Church, 17121 Hwy 69 S.
- Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220
- Crossbrand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015
- Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Rd.
- Dover Baptist Church, 21166 FM 1995
- First Baptist Church in Gresham, 16844 CR 165
- Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
- Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.
- Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Highway
- New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 FM 724
- Old terminal building at Tyler airport, 150 Airport Drive
- Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 FM 14
- Smith County Juvenile Services, 2630 Morningside Dr.
- Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road
- St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway
- St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767
- Smith County HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.
- WorkHUB, 7922 S. Broadway Ave.
- Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway
- TJ Austin Elementary School, 1105 W. Franklin St.
- Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Rd.
- UT Ornelas Center, 3402 Old Omen Rd.
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196
- Arp First Baptist Church, 304 Front St., Arp
- Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard
- Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868, Flint
- Hideaway Member Services, 101 Hideaway Lane, Hideaway
- Lindale Kinzie Community Center, 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale
- Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia, Troup
- First Baptist Church in Whitehouse, 801 E. Main St., Whitehouse
- Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 10519 FM 344 E.
- TASCA Activity Center, 10495 CR 2167
- Starrville Church of the Living God, 18396 Hwy. 271, Winona
- Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona
GREGG COUNTY ELECTION-DAY VOTING SITES
- Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley, Longview
- Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road, Longview
- Alpine Presbyterian Church, 4102 Tryon Road, Longview
- Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview
- Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road, Longview
- Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview
- Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview
- Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview
- Calvary Baptist Church, 471 Tenneryville Road, Longview
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E. Highway 80, White Oak
- Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater
- Old Sabine ISD Elementary Cafeteria, 5219 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City
- Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore
- Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St., Kilgore
- Elderville Community Center, 10450 Highway 349, Longview
- St. Mark CME Church, 1100 Sapphire St., Longview
- Stamper Park Resource Center, 402 S. Center, St., Longview
- Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd., Longview
CHEROKEE COUNTY ELCTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Gallatin Com. Center, 626 S. Chandler St., Gallatin
- Rocky Springs Bapt. Church, 653 FM 1910 W., Jacksonville
- Craft Baptist Church, CR 1616, Jacksonville
- First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville
- Shady Grove Church of Christ, 471 FM 2962 S. Rusk
- Salem Baptist Church, 1500 FM 241 S., Rusk
- Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E 6th St., Rusk
- The River Church, 264 Rusk Ave., Wells
- The River Church, 595 Marcus St., Alto
- Stella Hill Memorial Library, 200 San Antonio Rd., Alto
- Maranatha Community Worship Center, 214 CR 2131, Maydelle
- Mt. Selman Methodist Church, 135 CR 3701, Bullard
- East Lake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Lane, Bullard
- 1st Baptist Church – Mixon, 4975 FM 177 E, Mixon, Jacksonville
- Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville
- New Hope Baptist Church, 12580 FM 747 S., Jacksonville
- Jacksonville College Theater, 215 Kickapoo St., Jacksonville
- N. Bolton St. Christian Church, 702 N. Bolton St., Jacksonville
- Norman Activity Center, 526 E Commerce St., Jacksonville
- Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville
- New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church, 201 Church St., New Summerfield
- Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110 N. Blackjack, Troup
- 1st Baptist Church, 7282 Hwy 110 N, Ponta, Jacksonville
- Concord-Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 212 CR 4705, Concord, Troup
WOOD COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister St., Quitman
- Yantis Community Center, 101 City Circle, Yantis
- Alba Community Center, Alba
- Harold Simmons Community Center, 5921 FM 779, Golden
- First United Methodist Church Ministries Center, 612 N. Newsom, Mineola
- Mineola City Hall, 300 Greenville Highway, Mineola
- Quitman Public Library, 202 E. Goode St., Quitman
- Holly Lake Volunteer FD, 126 PR 7869, Holly Lake Ranch
- Hawkins Community Center, 301 Lynch St., Hawkins
- Quitman City Hall, 401 E. Goode St., Quitman
- Winnsboro City Auditorium, Hwy. 515 to Wheeler Driver, Winnsboro
RUSK COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Overton Comm. Center, 505 S. Meadowbrook, Overton
- Kilgore Chandler St., Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler St., Kilgore
- New London Comm. Center, 125 Tyner, New London
- Centre Presbyterian Church, 8531 FM 2011, Longview
- Stewart Voting Box, 13606 FM 782 N., Henderson
- Tatum Sherman R. Smith Comm. Center, 231 N. Hood, Tatum
- Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Hwy. 64 W., Henderson
- Minden Voting Box, 11389 CR 317 S., Henderson
- Mt. Enterprise Comm. Center, 300 NW 2nd, Mt. Enterprise
- South Main Church of Christ Multi. Bldg., 402 S. Main, Henderson
- Carlisle Voting Box, 2541 Hwy. 42 S., Price
- County Barn Precinct 4, 13612 FM 1798 W., Henderson
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Beck Building, 720 Seventh St., Cushing
- First Baptist Church Douglass, 15122 W State Hwy. 21, Douglass
- Central Heights ISD, 10317 N US Hwy. 259, Nacogdoches
- First Baptist Church Garrison, 276 W Magnolia St., Garrison
- Bethel Baptist Church, 429 Happyland Rd., Nacogdoches
- Malcolm Rector Technical High School, 6003 North St., Nacogdoches
- Nacogdoches County Expo Center, 3805 NW Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches
- C L Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North St., Nacogdoches
- Nacogdoches Senior Center, 621 Harris St., NacogdocheS
- E J Campbell Admin. Building, 420 S Shawnee St., Nacogdoches
- University Baptist Church, 2505 North St., Nacogdoches
- Raguet Elementary School, 2708 Raguet St., Nacogdoches
- North Street Church of Christ, 3914 North St., Nacogdoches
- Calvary Baptist Church, 3732 NE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches
- New Hope Methodist Church, 5301 E Main St., Nacogdoches
- A L Mangham Jr. Airport, Pilot’s Lounge, 556 Terry Crawford Dr., Nacogdoches
- Fairview United Methodist Church, 6296 State Hwy. 21 E., Nacogdoches
- Woden ISD, 5263 FM 226, Nacogdoches
- Martinsville ISD, 12952 E State Hwy. 7, Nacogdoches
- Chireno Community Center, 715 Main St., Chireno
- Etoile ISD, 16039 FM 22, – Etoile
ANGELINA COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- LifeGate Church, 2511 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin
- Emanuel Assembly of God, 1818 N. Timberland Dr., Lufkin
- Lufkin Restoration Center, 5574 E Hwy 103, Lufkin
- Redland School, 1121 Winston 8 Ranch Rd., Lufkin
- Chambers Park Community Center, 500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin
- O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7433 US Hwy 69 North, Pollok
- Life Point Church, 4737 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin
- Cross Road Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin
- First Christian Church, 1300 S. 1st St., Lufkin
- Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E Denman Ave., Lufkin
- Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church, 3447 FM 2109, Huntington
- First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 802 N. Main, Huntington
- Fuller Springs Baptist Church, 5003 Fuller Springs Dr., Lufkin
- St Paul’s Methodist Church, 1505 S John Redditt Dr., Lufkin
- Burke Community Center, 3770 Tidwell Rd., Diboll
- Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center, 601 Dennis, Diboll
- Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla
- Angelina College Community Services Conference Ctr., RM 104, 3500 S First St., Lufkin
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 606 Bending Oak, Lufkin
- Brandon Community Center, 1612 Keltys St., Lufkin
- Lufkin Shrine Club, 3906 US Hwy 69 North, Lufkin
- Pollok Baptist Church, 1053 Paul Townsend Rd., Pollok
- Bethel Assembly of God, 3863 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin
- Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4172 Hwy 103 West, Lufkin
- Bald Hill Baptist Church, 128 Leon Tillman Rd., Lufkin
- Fairview Baptist Church, 3742 FM 2108 / FM 58, Lufkin
- First Ora Missionary Baptist Church, 110 Faye Jones Rd., Huntington
- Salem Baptist Church, 965 Ralph Nerren Rd., Huntington
- Harmony Hill Baptist Church, 2708 S. Chestnut Dr., Lufkin
- Southside Baptist Church, 1615 Tulane Dr., Lufkin
FRANKLIN COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- The Hub / Senior Citizen Meal Center, 208 Taylor St., Mt. Vernon
- Hagansport Community Center, 10284 Texas Hwy 37 North, Talco
- Franklin County Annex East, 502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon
- Denton Baptist Church, 1113 Holbrook (Spur 423), Mt. Vernon
- Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge, 219 1-30 West, Mt. Vernon
- Franklin County Building, 1013 N. Main Street, Winnsboro
- Good Hope Family Fellowship Church, 6611 FM 115, Scroggins
- South Franklin Community Center, 3150 FM 1448, Scroggins
HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Crockett Fire Station, 200 N. 6th Street, Crockett
- Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall, 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett
- Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Old Gym, 1400 W. Austin, Crockett
- Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett
- First United Methodist Church, 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland
- Grapeland I.S.D. Library, 116 W. Myrtle, Grapeland
- Lovelady Community Center – Building 2, 124 E. Cox, Lovelady
- Liberty Hill United Methodist Church, 594 CR 1585, Grapeland
- Pearson Chapel Baptist Church, 6932 FM 1280 W., Lovelady
- Austonio Community Center/Fire Station, 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett
- Mt. Senora Baptist Church, 3208 CR 4550 at CR 4665, Crockett
- Belott Community Church, 9414 FM 1733, Grapeland
- Wilcox Community Center, 350 FM 2663, Latexo
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1747 CR 2190, Grapeland
- San Pedro Baptist Church 10733 FM 2022 N., Grapeland
- Weldon Baptist Church, 11812 FM 230, Lovelady
- Holly Community Center, 393 CR 4230, Lovelady
- First Baptist Church, Kennard 300 Carson St., Kennard
- Weches Fire Station, 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland
- Ratcliff Senior Citizens Center 376 First Street, Ratcliff
- Porter Springs Fellowship & Outreach Center, 3656 FM 132 at CR 3095, Crockett
HENDERSON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Lakeview Assembly of God, 700 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points
- Cross Roads ISD, 14434 FM 59, Malakoff
- Malakoff City Hall, 109 S. Melton, Malakoff
- Caney City Fire Station, 15241 Barron Drive, Caney City
- Trinidad Community Center, 111 E. Front St., Trinidad
- Oran White Civic Center, 701 N. Tool Dr., Tool
- Eustace School, 318 Hwy. 316 South, Eustace
- Gun Barrel City Hall, 1716 W. Main, Gun Barrel
- St. Peters Lutheran Church, 101 Luther Lane, Gun Barrel
- Payne Springs Fire Station, 12650 Tx. 198, Eustace
- The Texan theater, 209 E. Tyler St., Athens
- Faith Baptist Church, 13567 Tx. 31, Brownsboro
- Chandler Community Center, 811 Tx. 31, Chandler
- Murchison School, 9661 E. Bankhead St., Murchison
- Bethel Christian Church, 10888 CR 3817, Athens
- Westside VFD, 2563 FM 315 S., Chandler
- Athens First Baptist Church, 105 S. Carroll, Athens
- Coffee City Community Center, 7019 Pleasant Ridge Road, Frankston
- Moore Station Community Center, 4720 CR 4319, Larue
- Henderson County Larue Complex, 9551 CR 4719, Frankston
- Berryville City Hall, 23170 CR 4117, Frankston
- Faith Fellowship Church, 5330 Tx. 175, Athens
- Shady Oaks Baptist, 9536 FM 49, Athens
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- San Augustine High School Gym, 500 Norvell Dr., San Augustine
- San Augustine Co. Ed. Building, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine
- Senior Citizens Building, 405 Bolivar St., San Augustine
- First United Methodist Church, 205 S Liberty, San Augustine
- Shiloh Baptist Church, 4216 CR 220, San Augustine
- Crossroads Church, 5933 St. Hwy. 103 W., San Augustine
- Bethel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 4839 FM 1992, San Augustine
- Broaddus Community Center, CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus
- Long Pines Baptist Church, Highway 83 at Old FM 705, San Augustine
- Chinuapin Baptist Church, FM 1751 at Tx. 103, San Augustine
- San Augustine, Co. Ed., 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine
SABINE COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 301 Mann St., Hemphill
- Six Mile Baptist Church, 9575 Tx. 87, Hemphill
- First Baptist Church Pineland, 112 Timberland Hwy., Pineland
- Brookland Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Tx. 149, Brookeland
- First Baptist Church, Bronson, 207 Cooper St., Bronson
- Bethany Baptist Church, 7078 Texas 87, Milam
- Thomas Johnson Church of Christ, 840 Thomas Johnson Road, Hemphill
- Rosevine Church of God, 6455 Tx. 103, Bronson
HARRISON COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd., Marshall
- ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall
- Wiley College Pemberton Bldg., 1100 Wiley Ave., Marshall
- Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana St., Marshall
- Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack
- Central Fire Station, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields
- Central Fire Station, Scottsville, 9432 US 80, Marshall
- St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper, Marshall
- Harrison County ESD Station 3, 9091 Tx. 154, Mashall
- Harrison County ESD Station 4, 4476 Tx. 43 South, Marshall
- Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive, Marshall
- Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
- West Harrison VFD, 19797 FM 449, Longview
- Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn
- Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
- Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450, Diana
- Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville
- Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall
- West Harrison Fire Station, 2656 S. Access Road, Longview
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue, Waskom
- Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1186, Marshall
- Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall
- Morton Baptist Church, 22177 Tx. 154, Diana
- Athey Baptist Church, 14268 Texas 154, Harleton
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105. East Loop 281, Longview
- Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4700 Victory Drive, Marshall
- Groveton High School, 202 N. Main, Groveton
- Chita Baptist Church, 10959 FM 355, Trinity
- Lakeway Baptist Church, 12748 FM 356, Trinity
- Glendale Methodist Church, 184 Glendale Church, Trinity
- Trinity Middle School, 14771 W. Jefferson, Trinity
- Friday Comm. Center, 4198 FM 1280, Groveton
- Pennington Comm. Center, 11568 W. FM 358, Pennington
- Nogalus Calvary Baptist Church, 4712 FM357, Centralia
- Apple Springs VFD, 14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs
- Centerville School, ISD 10327 N. SH 94, Groveton
- Risin Sun Cowboy Church, 13984 E. Pegoda Road, Trinity
- Groveton Comm. Center Trinity, County 147 Fair Loop, Groveton
- Trinity Pines Baptist Church, 4769 FM 356, Trinity
- East Prairie Church of Christ, 138 Norsworthy Lane, Groveton
- Baldwin Chapel, 288 M.L.K. Jr. Drive, Groveton
- Trinity Comm. Center, 502 South Robb, Trinity
- Ligon Chapel CME Hall, 565 E. Deason Loop, Apple Springs
- Trinity City Hall, 101 West Madison, Trinity
- Oaklawn Baptist Church, 4833 N. SH 94, Groveton
- River of Life Church, 2390 S. SH 19, Trinity
UPSHUR COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 St. Hwy 154 E., Gilmer
- East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Dr., Gilmer
- Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S., Gilmer
- Ashland Masonic Lodge 1138, 10478 St. Hwy 154, Diana
- Assembly of God Church, 1060 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer
- Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd., Diana
- Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea, Ore City
- Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer
- Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy
- Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404, Big Sandy
- St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce, Gladewater
- Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Rd., Gilmer
- Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088, Gilmer
- Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556, Gilmer
- Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Rd., Gilmer
- Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St., Gilmer
CAMP COUNTY ELECTION DAY VOTING SITES
- Pittsburg Fire Station, 514 S. Greer Blvd. Pittsburg
- Pittsburg High School Auditorium, 300 N. Texas St., Pittsburg
- Douglas Alumni Community Center, 408 Terry St., Pittsburg
- Camp County Courthouse, 126 Church St, Pittsburg