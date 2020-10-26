Whitehouse polling location temporarily closes due to COVID-19

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An early voting location at the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association (TASCA) Center, was temporarily shut down due to a poll worker testing positive for COVID-19.

The TASCA, located at 10495 County Road 2167, shut down at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 26.

The facility will be deep cleaned Monday evening and the polling location will reopen on Tuesday October 27, at its regularly scheduled time of 7 a.m.

According to the report, Smith County will continue to take all necessary safety precautions at all poling locations.

All other poling locations in Smith County will remain open until 7 p.m. today and can be found at www.smith-county.com.