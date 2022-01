MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The primaries for the November elections are just one month away.

Listed below are all local races that Harrison County voters can participate in. The list does not include statewide races. All information for candidates was taken from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and names with an asterisk (*) beside them is meant to signify that he or she is the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. District 1

State Senate, District 1

Republican Primary

State Representative, District 11

Republican Primary

District Attorney

Republican Primary

Reid McCain*

Occupation: Attorney

County Judge

Republican Primary

Chad Sims

Occupation: County Judge

County Court at Law

Republican Primary

District Clerk

Republican Primary

County Clerk

Republican Primary

County Treasurer

Republican Primary

Sherry Rushing*

Occupation: Harrison County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Chad Graff

Occupation: Cow-Calf Cattle Operation

Democratic Primary

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republican Primary

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republican Primary

John D. Oswalt*

Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Primary

Don Jordan

Occupation: Wood Shop Technician

Democratic Primary

Demisha Crawford

Occupation: Criminal Civil Clerk

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republican Primary