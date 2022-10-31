VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD will hold an election in November for a $40,000,000 bond.

If approved, the bond will fund:

Transition of Woods Intermediate to Wills Point Junior High School

Transition of the current Wills Point Middle School into a 5th Grade Center

Transition of the current Wills Junior High School to Woods Intermediate

“This decision was made after careful review of the existing lot sizes, campus structures, and future growth projections,” according to Wills Point ISD.

According to a release from Wills Point ISD, the current junior high is located on a 9-acre lot, with Woods Intermediate on a 19-acre lot.

“With the need for future expansion, it was deemed necessary and appropriate to move the Junior High to the larger lot in an effort to provide space for future expansion and growth,” according to the district.