TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Next Tuesday marks Election Day for runoff races in Texas.
Several statewide races and local races are destined for runoffs this time around. A race goes into a runoff if any one candidate fails to get at least 50% of the vote during the primaries. The runoff winners will then go on to be their party’s candidate in the November general election.
Registered voters will be able to vote for either the Republican or Democratic primary runoffs. To check your registration status, visit this webpage to check. The last day to register to vote in time for the May 24 runoffs was April 25.
Each county has designated polling locations, found here.
The following is a breakdown of what you need to know before Election Day. Contested races are listed below, including candidate names and links to their websites (if available). Incumbents are marked with an asterisk (*) by their name.
Statewide
Attorney General (Dem)
Attorney General (GOP)
Comptroller (Dem)
Land Commissioner (Dem)
Land Commissioner (GOP)
Lieutenant Governor (Dem)
Railroad commissioner Term Exp 2022 (GOP)
Anderson County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)
District Judge, 87th Judicial District (GOP)
County Judge (GOP)
Sample ballots
- Democratic sample ballot
- Republican sample ballot
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 4 Voting Boxes 19, 20, 21, 22, 24
Angelina County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)
Sample ballots
Camp County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 (GOP)
- Tim Reynolds
- Tommy Rozell
Sample ballots
Franklin County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)
Sample ballots
- Democratic sample ballot
- Republican sample ballot Precincts 101, 102, 201, 202, 301, 302
- Republican sample ballot Precincts 401, 402
Gregg County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)
Sample ballots
- Republican sample ballot – Countywide
- Republican sample ballot – Countywide, with Precinct Chair 4
- Republican sample ballot – Countywide, with Precinct Chair 9
- Republican sample ballot – Countywide, with Precinct Chair 16
- Democratic sample ballot – Commissioner Precincts 1, 2, 3
- Democratic sample ballot – Commissioner Precinct 4
Nacogdoches County
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)
- James Carpenter
- Brian Moreau
Sample ballots
- Democratic sample ballot – All precincts
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 12, 13, 14, 24, 26, 27, 32, 33, 34
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 15
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 16
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 21
- Republican sample ballot – Precincts 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47
Panola County
Criminal District Attorney (GOP)
County Judge, GOP
- Paul Beatty
- Roger McLane
Sample ballots
Polk County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)
- Jerry Cassity
- Jason Richardson
Sample ballots
Sabine County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 (GOP)
- Keith Nabours
- Randy Barnett
Sample ballots
- Democratic sample ballots – All precincts
- Republican sample ballots – Precincts 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
- Republican sample ballots – Precincts 2 and 3
Smith County
Constable, Precinct 2 (GOP)
Sample ballots
- Democratic sample ballot – Countywide
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 5
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 10
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 14
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 15
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 19
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 23
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 26
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 35
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 42
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 52
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 54
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 56
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 58
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 61
- Democratic sample ballot – Precinct 76
- Republican sample ballot – Countywide
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 3
- Republican sample ballot – Precinct 28
- Republican sample ballot – Constable 2
Titus County
County Judge (GOP)
- Lori Chism
- Kent Cooper