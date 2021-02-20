Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Black History Month
Special Reports
Crime
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
Video Game News
Top Stories
Morris County man accused of previously raping child in Kansas arrested
Top Stories
2 killed after military aircraft crashed near Montgomery airport
Video
‘The Widower’ delves into chilling accusations in episode 2 of ‘Dateline’ docuseries
Video
No running water? No problem, Louisiana mom goes viral with ‘snow baths’
Video
14M Texans still affected by water issues, Abbott said distribution a top priority
Video
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches: The Fredonia Hotel
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter
Pollen Count
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Japan 2020
Friday Hoops Fever
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Silver Star Nation
Big Race Daytona
Top Stories
Panola College gets their 4th win in a row after beating TJC 77-70 on the road in Tyler
Video
Top Stories
ETBU football starts the season at 2-0, after beating Belhaven 44-16 in the Tigers’ home opener
Video
Top Stories
UT Tyler notches 4th straight victory, after beating Arkansas-Fort Smith 79-71 on Saturday
Video
Play of the Night: Quitman’s Jack Tannebaum
Video
Hawkins ladies run past New Summerfield, head to round 2
Video
Athens takes down Farmersville, advances to area round
Video
Community
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
East Texas Live
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
East Texas Communities Foundation: East Texas Giving Day nonprofit registration
Video
Top Stories
Goodwill Industries: Goodwill Job Fair in Marshall
Video
Top Stories
Kamo’s Kajun Grill: New Menu and Upcoming Events
Video
Goodwill Industries of East Texas helps community with free tax preparation
Video
Sloan Law Firm “What Matters To YOU, Matters To US” Winner: Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation
Video
Calling all brides: the 2021 East Texas Wedding Extravaganza is this weekend
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
New hazard to your home: Ice dams caused by melting ice and snow
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast: Record cold Saturday AM, warmer weekend ahead
Video
Top Stories
‘Chaos’ feared as DHS explores plan to scan all vehicles and trucks at border crossings
Video
‘The Widower’ delves into chilling accusations in episode 2 of ‘Dateline’ docuseries
Video
No running water? No problem, Louisiana mom goes viral with ‘snow baths’
Video
NCAA says fans will be allowed at March Madness with up to 25% capacity at Indiana venues
Video
Contests
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health hiring for Pediatric Nurse
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Smith Enterprises is hiring for outside sales representative
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Kelly Services in Quitman needs quality control lab tech
Video
JOB ALERT: Monfort Companies’ 7-Eleven is hiring for a 2nd, 3rd shift sales associate
Video
JOB ALERT: Asset Living in Tyler needs a community manager
Video
JOB ALERT: Whataburger in Tyler needs a restaurant manager
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Newsletters
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Thank You
Your message has been sent!
Trending Right Now
New hazard to your home: Ice dams caused by melting ice and snow
Video
WATCH: East Texas police department shares video of officer losing control on icy road
Video
Weather
Morris County man accused of previously raping child in Kansas arrested
Friday Night Forecast: Record cold Saturday AM, warmer weekend ahead
Video
Don't Miss
ALTERED PLANS: East Texas brides navigate wedding planning in pandemic
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: South Van Zandt Fire Department
Video
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Follow @kfxkFOX51
KFXK Fox 51