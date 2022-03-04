Which 12 gifts for tea lovers are best?

When trying to buy a gift for the tea lover in your life, it can be tough to know where to start. Tea is the obvious option, and some people can never get enough, but if you’re buying for someone whose tea cabinet is already overflowing, it might be better to go another way.

The best gifts for tea lovers are helpful but something that the recipient doesn’t already own, so you might need to do some digging if you’re unsure. Whatever you choose, it’s the thought that counts, so spending time searching for the ideal tea-related gift will surely be appreciated.

The best gifts for tea lovers

Toptier Cast Iron Teapot

This gorgeous cast iron teapot has a geometric diamond design. It’s available in a range of colors and sizes to suit the preferences of the recipient. Even if the tea lover in your life already owns a teapot, this one is stylish enough that they’d be happy to add it to their collection.

Bambusi Premium Bamboo Tea Box

This tea box is an excellent gift if you know someone whose kitchen cabinets are a mess of loose tea bags. It’s divided into eight sections perfectly sized for individually wrapped tea bags, plus it features a small draw that can hold a teaspoon or other small tea accessories. It’s made from bamboo and features an acrylic window in the lid to see what teas are available without opening up the box.

Ahmad Tea Aromatic Loose Tea

Tea comes in all kinds of varieties, and this loose tea is available in Earl Grey, cardamom tea and a special blend. Each loose-leaf variety comes in an attractive metal caddy, making it a nice-looking gift, whatever the occasion. Not only does the tin look great, it’s a quality tea with an excellent flavor. Plus, it’s sourced responsibly.

Tilevo Dinosaur Tea Infuser Set

Perfect for tea lovers who like quirky home decor and funny kitchen gadgets, these tea infusers look like long-necked dinosaurs. The dinosaur’s body holds the loose leaf tea, while the neck extends over the top of the mug so users can easily remove the infuser once the tea has properly steeped. These infusers come in a pack of two, with one green and one blue dinosaur infuser.

Henry Watson Large Airtight Tea Canister

If you’re buying for a more traditional tea lover, this canister fits the bill. A pottery makes this vintage design in Suffolk, England and it was founded in 1800. Measuring around 6.5 inches tall, it holds a decent amount of loose or bagged tea, while the airtight lid keeps the tea fresh.

Teabloom Flowering Tea

Made from a combination of green tea leaves and edible flowers, these flowering teas come in spheres and bloom as they steep, creating a beautiful display. They look especially good when steeped in a glass teapot, so the full bloom is visible. This set contains 12 varieties, each with its own combination and arrangement of flowers. They don’t have added flavorings, so they taste like green tea with a subtle flavor from the edible flowers.

Pure Zen Tea Tumbler with Infuser

While you can use it with hot or cold drinks, this tea infuser bottle is a particularly great gift for anyone who enjoys their tea cold. It’s effectively a wide-mouthed glass bottle or large tumbler with a built-in tea infuser, allowing users to enjoy tea on the go. Its double-walled design keeps hot drinks warm and cold drinks cool, though more practical options are available for drinking hot tea while out and about.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

If you’re buying for a tea lover who doesn’t have an electric kettle or could do with a kettle upgrade, this is an excellent choice. What’s particularly great about this model is that users can select a range of water temperatures from 160 degrees to a full boil. Certain teas are best when steeped with water of a particular temperature, making the brewing process simpler.

Numi Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set

This is an excellent gift for people who never seem to know which type of tea to choose, this gift box contains eight organic tea varieties arranged in a gift box separated by mood, so it’s easier to pick the proper tea for the occasion. Included teas are for focus, balance, energy, inspiration, sleep, reflection, invigoration and refresh.

Hinomaru Collection Modern Style Marble Design Porcelain Tea Set

This Japanese-inspired tea set features a teapot, four handleless teacups and a wooden tray to carry or store them on. The teapots and cups have a stylish marble-effect design in a choice of five colors. The teapot has a built-in infuser, so users can easily brew loose leaf tea without the need for a tea strainer.

“The Tea Book” by Linda Gaylard

Most gifts for people who love tea focus on making tea, but what about those who already have all the tea and tea accessories they need? This book gives readers an interesting insight into growing regions, tea-leaf varietals, tea-drinking rituals and much more, including some delicious tea recipes.

Tea Forte Kati Cup

While some occasions call for a whole pot of tea, plenty of times people just want to make one cup. With its infuser basket and lid, this cherry blossom-adorned cup is the perfect solution for brewing a single serving of loose leaf tea. What’s more, the double-walled design helps keep tea warmer for longer.

