A subwoofer provides a foundation of low-frequency sounds for any audio system to feel more engaging. However, deciding which model works for your needs isn’t exactly straightforward. Many 10-inch subs can help round out your audio experience without taking up too much space or producing excessive volumes. This Klipsch R-10SW 10-Inch Subwoofer features a decently broad frequency range for its small size, making it a great pick for nearly anyone.

What to know before you buy a 10-inch subwoofer

Subwoofer type

You can find a handful of subwoofer types sporting a 10-inch driver. Depending on the type of sub you need, some may work better than others. Powered subwoofers typically work best for a home theater or surround sound system. You can also find wireless at-home subwoofers that use a wireless transmitter to work with an audio system. Alternatively, subwoofers for cars require a little extra equipment and work. For car subwoofers, you’ll need the proper wiring, an amplifier and an enclosure for the speaker.

Peak and RMS wattage

A subwoofer’s power is measured in wattage using two main terms: peak wattage and RMS wattage. Peak wattage refers to the total power output a sub can produce in a few-second period. RMS wattage instead refers to the speaker’s continuous power output capacity over a more extended time. Subwoofer wattage levels are sometimes used to understand how loud a speaker is, though it’s more of a guideline than a rule.

Other audio equipment

You may require other audio equipment to get your subwoofer to produce sound, especially if you’re buying it for a car. Equipment you may be required to purchase includes an enclosure, an amplifier, a wiring kit and wires. You can purchase many 10-inch car subwoofers prepackaged in an enclosure, which often comes tuned for audio quality by the manufacturer.

What to look for in a quality 10-inch subwoofer

Variable crossover

If you’re buying a sub for a home theater system, getting one that allows for variable crossover is crucial. Variable crossover lets you choose what frequency your audio system divides sounds between your subwoofer and your high-frequency speakers. The crossover value usually appears as a knob on the back of the speaker’s housing, which you can adjust from values ranging from around 60 Hz to 120 Hz. Subwoofer setups in vehicles may include the crossover on the amplifier, while some elect to purchase equalizers to help further fine-tune the sound.

Frequencies

A speaker’s frequency range refers to the overall frequencies it can accommodate. The range doesn’t need to be as broad for a subwoofer as for a high-frequency speaker. Still, the wider a sub’s frequency range, the more control you have over what sounds are produced by which speakers. Subwoofer frequency ranges usually go down to around 30 Hz, with high-end models even lower. Subwoofers can usually produce frequencies ranging from approximately 140 Hz to 300 Hz on the high end.

Accessories

When purchasing a subwoofer for your vehicle, other accessories including a wiring kit, enclosure and amplifier are essential. For a home theater sub, you’re likely adding it to an audio receiver or soundbar with at least one other speaker. This may require speaker cables or other accessories such as a wireless transmitter, if you hope to use it wirelessly.

How much you can expect to spend on a 10-inch subwoofer

A cheap 10-inch subwoofer for the car may cost as little as $30 without an enclosure. However, car subwoofers with enclosures and powered subwoofers may range in price from $100-$400.

10-inch subwoofer FAQ

Is it better to buy 10-inch subwoofers with a box?

A. Buying a 10-inch subwoofer with a box isn’t necessarily better than buying the speaker separately. However, most companies that make subwoofers already built into an enclosure have tuned the boxes for optimal audio quality. Still, if you buy a speaker separately, you’ll need to build or buy an enclosure in which to house it.

Is a 10-inch subwoofer good?

A. Depending on the model, 10-inch subwoofers are usually better than the absence of a sub. While subs with 12-, 15- or 18-inch speakers can express sound with more clarity and range, 10-inch subwoofers can still offer a “thuddy” low-end sound. In addition, they’re a good balance between smaller 8-inch subs and larger models for the sake of space without compromising too much audio quality.

What are the best 10-inch subwoofers to buy?

Top 10-inch subwoofer

Klipsch R-10SW 300-Watt 10-Inch Subwoofer

What you need to know: This sub is a great pick for any home theater, and it comes at an economy price many users can afford.

What you’ll love: This subwoofer boasts an impressive frequency response of 27-125 Hz for its price. It also includes a removable grille cover for protecting the unit’s 10-inch copper-spun driver.

What you should consider: This subwoofer may produce a soft hiss if left powered on when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 10-inch subwoofer for money

Polk Audio PSW10 100-Watt 10-Inch Powered Subwoofer

What you need to know: This subwoofer’s price beats out most other 10-inch subs, with up to 100 watts of peak power for decent volumes.

What you’ll love: Buyers love this subwoofer’s price, but it also offers a fairly good set of bass tones for as affordable as it is. This speaker can manage frequencies from 40-160 Hz and is great for smaller home theaters.

What you should consider: This unit doesn’t get as loud as some speakers and can be a bit muffled when turned up high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skar Audio Single 1,200-Watt 10-Inch Subwoofer With Vented Enclosure

What you need to know: This subwoofer is a top pick for use in the car, with the speaker built into a vented enclosure that comes pre-tuned for optimal quality.

What you’ll love: Despite being small, this provides a huge punch across bass frequencies. Its carpeted enclosure is low-profile and fits into most vehicles.

What you should consider: Some didn’t like this subwoofer’s performance at peak volumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

