Which balcony chairs are best?

One of the best ways to relax on sunny days is in a balcony chair. If you’re looking to entertain out on the balcony, it won’t be complete without chairs, tables and other furniture pieces. And with a couple of quality chairs, household members and guests can both spend time outdoors and enjoy the peace and quiet together.

The Patiorama Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Furniture Set is the best option to get started setting up any outdoor space.

What to know before you buy a balcony chair

Style

Outdoor chairs come in many designs and styles, so there’s something to fit any balcony. For example, there are rustic wood chairs that go well with nature-inspired decor or a farmhouse aesthetic. Then there are beautiful mesh chairs that have a beach-like feel. There are also modern-looking chairs that have straight lines, sharp edges and bold colors.

If you want something soft and comfortable enough to sit in for long periods, choose furniture with cushions, either built-in or separate. They also help keep you warmer in chilly weather.

Whatever style you choose, it’s a good idea to match your chairs with any other balcony furniture, such as outdoor tables. That way, you’ll end up with a consistent look.

Outdoor space

Before purchasing outdoor furniture, measure your balcony to make sure whatever you buy will fit without feeling cluttered or being difficult to maneuver around. Since every balcony is different in shape and size, determine where you want each piece to go. For instance, if you want to have four balcony chairs, a couple of end tables and an ottoman, you’ll need space for everything and for people to walk around.

Some outdoor chairs have a long base that lets you stretch your legs while sitting in them. However, if your space is limited, a chair like this won’t fit comfortably. Also, avoid purchasing furniture that’s too small for your balcony, since this can make it seem like your setup is incomplete or poorly matched.

All listings for balcony chairs should have measurements denoting their length, width and height. Cross-reference your space with the chairs you’re interested in to ensure they fit.

Common issues and maintenance

Although most outdoor furniture consists of durable materials, it’s still subject to the elements, which can result in several common problems. Some of these issues can be fixed with proper maintenance and cleaning, while others are preventable.

The most common problems with balcony furniture are due to rain, snow and sun. In humid or wet climates, your chairs are susceptible to mold, fungus, mildew and rust. One way to prevent these is to treat the furniture with a varnish or specialty oil. Another is to bring the cushions inside during bad weather or to choose pieces without upholstery. Alternatively, keep your furniture fully covered when not in use, especially if it’s raining or the sun is harsh.

Balcony furniture is also prone to stains caused by water, spills and other environmental factors. Fortunately, there are several safe, effective cleaning solutions. For example, you can wet a rag with distilled white vinegar and wipe down wooden furniture.

If you’re dealing with upholstered pieces, use a few drops of mild detergent and warm water to wipe them down. And if the stains are particularly bad, sprinkle some baking soda on a cloth and lightly scrub at the stain. If you have hard plastic furniture, avoid using abrasive rags or cleaning products, since they can cause wear and tear.

What to look for in a quality balcony chair

Material

Look for balcony furniture, including chairs and tables, made from durable materials such as teak wood. It’s reliable, easy to maintain and lasts a long time. You also can choose all-weather wicker or cedar, since they’re naturally resistant to the elements. Or, if you want to avoid wood, go with vinyl or high density polyethylene, which can withstand more severe conditions and exposure to sun and moisture.

Galvanized steel is another great option, especially if you want chairs resistant to corrosion and water. Or, if you live by the coast, look for stainless steel furniture, since it holds up against salt and wind better.

There are other materials as well, such as wicker or rattan, which is made from timber vine. These are durable, too, and have a different aesthetic and texture.

Cushions

Many balcony chairs come with cushions that add a creative touch and comfort. Some chairs have a cushioned seat and back for added support. Typically, the cushions consist of durable fabrics such as polypropylene. If they’re not part of the chair, they usually have ties or strings that let you attach them to the chair or switch them with others as you see fit.

Sets

Some outdoor chairs come in sets that include matching pieces such as tables, footrests or storage cubes. In some cases, the whole set is designed to let you stack the chairs or other items, making them easy to store. You might also be able to fit small tables or ottomans underneath the chairs if you want to save on space.

How much you can expect to spend on a balcony chair

A single balcony chair costs around $60, while an entry-level set costs up to $250. More expensive sets or high-quality, solid teak chairs cost $300-$1,000.

Balcony chair FAQ

What are the best outdoor chairs for apartment living?

A. Most apartment balconies are small, so look for chairs that easily fit the space. If your complex doesn’t let tenants leave furniture outside, you also want something that’s lightweight, portable and may be foldable. If you plan to move into a house, invest in pieces you can take with you.

How else can I decorate my balcony?

A. Along with chairs and end tables, consider an outdoor sofa or sectional. You can also get a couple of rocking chairs, hanging chairs or a matching hammock to spruce up the space. Think about the number of guests you’ll have over so you have enough furniture for everyone.

What’s the best balcony chair to buy?

Top balcony chair

Patiorama Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Furniture Set

What you need to know: This set includes two cushioned chairs with matching footstools and a small coffee table, perfect for two people.

What you’ll love: The set has a modular design, so it’s easy to fit the footstools under the chairs to save space. Each item consists of weather-resistant material and has a sturdy steel frame. The furniture comes in light and dark gray.

What you should consider: The pieces are tricky to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top balcony chair for the money

Flamaker Three-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Furniture Set

What you need to know: Available in five color options, this set comes with two chairs and a matching table, perfect for anyone who wants a modern aesthetic.

What you’ll love: Constructed from steel and durable wicker, this set is strong and easy to assemble. The chairs can support up to 285 pounds. The whole set is stylish, sleek and comfortable.

What you should consider: The chair cushions come off easily, especially if it’s windy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yarborough Teak Patio Chair With Cushions

What you need to know: This teak chair is stylish, durable and extremely comfortable.

What you’ll love: It’s constructed from solid teak, while the cushions consist of high-quality water-resistant polyester. This light-colored chair has an armchair design and provides maximum support to the arms, back and seat. It can support up to 300 pounds.

What you should consider: The seat is low.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

