Which camp stoves are best?

Whether you just want to boil water in the backcountry or be a gourmet camp chef, a camp stove is a must for your next trip. From pocket-sized to as large and powerful as your backyard grill, there’s a wide range of camp stoves to suit all needs and budgets. If you’re looking for a solid pick for camping cuisine, go with the Camp Chef Everest 2X 2-Burner Cooking System.

What to know before you buy a camp stove

Where you plan to camp

The first consideration is whether you plan to cook in the frontcountry or the backcountry. Frontcountry sites are close to access roads, while backcountry sites are further from them, so you’ll have more freedom to choose your setup for the frontcountry because weight and portability aren’t issues. If you want to cook in the backcountry, you need something you can fit in your pack comfortably.

The weather you’ll cook in

Consider also the weather conditions you’ll be camping in. A two-burner stove with windshields on the sides will be much easier to use in poor conditions than an open, single-burner camp stove.

What you plan to cook

If you’re in the frontcountry, you’ll likely be cooking more elaborately than in the backcountry. Still, there are compact backcountry stoves compatible with lightweight pots and pans.

If you like to be a chef, not just a cook, at camp, you’ll want something with propane and good flame control. If you’re looking for something lightweight for the backcountry, your main concern will likely be how long it takes to boil water.

What kind of cookware you plan to use

If you’re going for backpacking stoves, you’ll need light pots and pans. With certain lighter backpacking stoves, you’ll want to use brand-specific cookware and adapters. If you’re looking for a classic frontcountry two-burner setup, you can use any cookware you have at home.

What to look for in a quality camp stove

Flame control

Unless you only plan to heat water for dehydrated meals, you want to be able to control the flame you’re cooking over. A good stove has responsive controls with a range of flame strengths that let you do anything from simmer to boil. A good camp stove has heat control like a stove you would use at home.

Fuel efficiency

While efficiency partly depends on the canister you’re using (some propane canisters burn longer than others), it also depends on the stove. A good stove is light on propane use while still giving you the control you need to cook.

Stability

This is more of an issue for smaller stoves than larger ones. If you have a backpacking-style camp stove, you’ll run into more stability issues than with larger two-burner ones. If you pick a lighter, less stable stove, make sure to get a stand you hook onto your propane canister to make a wider, more stable base.

How much you can expect to spend on a camp stove

If you’re looking for a simple stove for backpacking, expect to spend $20-$70. If you want a more substantial car camping stove, the general range is $40-$200.

Camp stove FAQ

Do I need a two-burner camp stove?

A. This depends. If you enjoy cooking ornate camping meals, yes, you probably do. If you’re looking just to boil water or cook simple, classic camping meals, two burners are probably more than you need.

Should I get a car camping or backpacking stove?

A. This really depends on what you do more often. If you are only in the frontcountry, a one- or two-burner car camping stove is fine. If you’re only in the backcountry, go with a backpacking stove. If you do both, a backpacking stove is the best bang for your buck if you don’t want to buy both a car camping and backpacking stove — but if it’s in your budget, buy both.

What’s the best camp stove to buy?

Top camp stove

Camp Chef Everest 2X 2-Burner Cooking System

What you need to know: If you want all the heat you can handle with precision flame control, this is well worth the price.

What you’ll love: You get two 20,000-British thermal unit (BTU) burners with a piezoelectric igniter and some of the best flame control on the market. If you want to boil water, this thing is lightning fast. If you want to cook, the flame control is delicate enough to handle all tasks.

What you should consider: If you don’t camp often, you may not find the price justifiable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camp stove for the money

Coleman Classic 2-Burner Propane Stove

What you need to know: This is the quintessential camp stove at a price tag right for weekend warriors or ardent adventurers.

What you’ll love: You get the same number BTU as top-of-the-line stoves for less than half the price. You get useful windshields and well-respected performance in even the toughest conditions.

What you should consider: If you want the most precise flame control, upgrade to a more expensive model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MSR Pocket Rocket 2

What you need to know: If you want something for backcountry and frontcountry use, the Pocket Rocket line has long been a go-to.

What you’ll love: This backpacking stove is ultralight at less than 3 ounces and takes up next to no space in your bag. Despite its small size, you can boil a liter of water in under 4 minutes.

What you should consider: It isn’t strong enough to hold heavy pots and is best for light cooking and water boiling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.