Which Sony wireless subwoofers are best?

Watching a movie with your home theater system shouldn’t be made unbearable by poor quality sound. There are several affordable speaker systems and soundbars available that can give you top-quality audio.

But if you don’t have a subwoofer, you won’t be able to hear the giant explosions or feel the rumbling bass of an action scene. Sony, a company that has been making speakers for a long time, knows a thing or two about subs, and you can’t go wrong with the Sony Wireless Subwoofer with a 2.1 Soundbar.

What to know before you buy a Sony wireless subwoofer

Know the difference between front-firing and down-firing subwoofers

Subwoofers are great for added bass when listening to music or watching films. But not all subs are made equally. Generally, there are two kinds: front-firing and down-firing. These terms refer to the way the subwoofers project the sound. The latter aims the low frequencies towards the floor, while the former projects it out from the front or the sides.

The best place for the subwoofer

Ask any audiophile, and they will immediately point out where the best spot for the subwoofer is – but in fact, there is no perfect placement position. The only thing that you need to keep in mind is where it sounds best to you. All Sony subwoofers radiate sound in all directions, so as long as the radiator isn’t obstructed, its sound will be clear.

What makes a wireless subwoofer different

Whether it is wireless or cabled, all Sony subwoofers function in the same way. The primary goal is to handle the low bass tones to create an immersive experience. Wired subs connect to the amplifier through cables, but a wireless device eliminates that need. The wireless models will come with a transmitter kit that connects to the receiver, so you don’t have to use long and unsightly wires.

What to look for in a quality Sony wireless subwoofer

The casing can influence the sound

The speaker’s diaphragm is only one component responsible for the sound quality. If you are looking for clear and accurate sounds, then an acoustic suspension will be the best option. But if you prefer a device that has more power but tends to be less accurate, then a bass-reflex casing will be the one for you.

For more power, you need a built-in amplifier

Wireless subwoofers are available in active or passive varieties, and both refer to amplifiers. An active subwoofer will have an amplifier built into the casing and often produces more powerful sounds. They also tend to have independent volume controls. A passive subwoofer must be connected to an external amplifier for the low bass tones.

Bluetooth connection for easy setup

Wireless subwoofers are sold with a transmitter kit, but a good-quality sub will have Bluetooth capabilities. For most Sony wireless subwoofers, the device can easily be connected to the amplifier or receiver so that you can start listing to music in no time at all.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sony wireless subwoofer

The average price of a Sony wireless subwoofer will depend on the additional functions and the output. Bundled with a soundbar, the retail price is $200-$300 but other models that function as optional speakers for an existing setup can retail for $300-$400.

Sony wireless subwoofer FAQ

Can you connect more than one subwoofer?

A. In theory, that should be possible but there are certain criteria that must be met. It isn’t as simple as just connecting a second sub. You could connect them directly to your receiver if it has two wired preamp outputs. Otherwise, you could link the two subwoofers together through an input and output connection.

Can you use a subwoofer on its own?

A. You could, but you won’t get the sounds to hear dialog or ambient noises. A subwoofer’s own purpose is to produce the deep bass tones in films and music and is not compatible with delivering sounds associated with tweeters or regular speakers.

What’s the best Sony wireless subwoofer to buy?

Top Sony wireless subwoofer

Sony Wireless Subwoofer with 2.1 Soundbar

What you need to know: This is the perfect sound system if you need a wireless subwoofer and an included soundbar for your home setup.

What you’ll love: The 150W wireless subwoofer features a 6.3-inch speaker which can produce 6.16 gallons of volume. It connects to the soundbar and television through Bluetooth. The soundbar features 85W of power per channel and comes with remote control. Both the soundbar and the wireless subwoofer can be mounted on a wall.

What you should consider: The soundbar doesn’t have a central channel, so it can’t produce 3D or surround sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sony wireless subwoofer for the money

Sony SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer

What you need to know: Small but powerful, this subwoofer features a 160mm speaker driver to replicate the feeling of being in a cinema.

What you’ll love: Similar in design to some of the larger subwoofers, the SW3 features Sony’s Magnetic Circuit to produce 200W of bass through a Bass Reflex speaker. It connects to the amplifier through Bluetooth.

What you should consider: The subwoofer isn’t capable of Dolby Digital and DTS surround sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony SW5 300W Wireless Subwoofer

What you need to know: This powerful wireless subwoofer serves as an additional sound source for Sony soundbars.

What you’ll love: Experience booming sounds with the powerful 300W subwoofer, which features an omnidirectional block design. The speaker is connected to the soundbar through Bluetooth, so there is no need to fiddle with wireless transmitters. This subwoofer has two speakers to deliver sound forward and directed at the floor.

What you should consider: It is only compatible with three of Sony’s soundbars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

