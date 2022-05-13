Which Sun Joe lawn mower is best?

Lawn mowers play a significant role in landscaping and choosing the right one can be challenging. Sun Joe is a well-known brand that produces a variety of lawn mowers. Whether you want a manual, electric or battery-powered mower, Sun Joe has what you need. For example, the Sun Joe iON16LM 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower is an excellent mower that features a rechargeable battery and a large, removable bag.

What to know before you buy a Sun Joe lawn mower

Sun Joe Lawn Mower style

Corded-electric mower: These are often among the most affordable Sun Joe lawn mowers and are relatively powerful. The power ranges from 6.5 to 13.5 amps, but they may have trouble mowing dense lawns. The cord’s length can be a hassle, and you can run over it if you aren’t careful.

These are usually more expensive than corded models, but you don’t have to worry about a cord getting in the way. They’re often less powerful than corded mowers but more powerful than manual ones. The battery can last anywhere from 25 to 45 minutes. Manual mower: These require no power source and are surprisingly efficient. Manual mowers are usually the most affordable and compact. Still, they typically require more effort than corded and cordless mowers.

Cut width

The cut width ranges from 11 to 20 inches. Those with a larger width may be more challenging to maneuver, although they’re usually an excellent choice for those with large yards. Sun Joe mowers are lightweight, so even wide ones are easier to operate than gas mowers.

Assembly

Most Sun Joe mowers require assembly. Most include an easy-to-understand manual, although the setup is intuitive, so you may not need it. Many mowers take less than 15 minutes to assemble.

Adjustable cutting height

Adjustable cutting height is essential for those with uneven lawns. Many Sun Joe mowers have between three to six height settings. You can usually adjust the height easily with a lever.

What to look for in a quality Sun Joe lawn mower

Clipping disposal

Many include bags that catch and store your clippings. Bags are ideal for overgrown lawns, as the clumps of dead grass other mowers leave behind can kill the grass beneath them. Most bags are detachable, so if you’d prefer to leave the clippings on your lawn, you can spread them across your yard after mowing.

If you prefer not to bag your clippings, Sun Joe also offers rear and side-chute mowers. Leaving your clippings on your lawn leads to healthy, green grass.

Run time

If you opt for a cordless mower, you’ll want one with enough battery life to mow your lawn on a single charge. Inexpensive ones with around 25 to 30 minutes of run time should be enough for small yards. If you have a medium-sized lawn, you may want one with 45 minutes of run time. It may be best to buy a corded electric or manual mower if your yard is large, although manual mowers can be strenuous with big lawns.

Ease of use

Ease of use depends on your personal preferences. Corded electric mowers are ideal for people who don’t want to deal with charging and changing batteries, as having a battery die in the middle of mowing can be frustrating. Still, if you feel that a cord will get in your way, it’s best to buy one that’s battery-powered or manual.

Manual mowers are the hardest to push, although many people like that they provide a light workout. They’re ideal if you don’t like noisy mowers or want to mow early in the morning when your neighbors are asleep.

What you can expect to spend on a Sun Joe mower

Manual mowers usually cost under $120. Corded electric ones cost anywhere from $100-$150. Battery-powered mowers cost $180-$500.

Sun Joe lawn mower FAQ

Who makes Sun Joe lawn mowers?

A. Sun Joe mowers are made by Snow Joe, a well-known producer of affordable snow blowers.

How long does it take for a Sun Joe lawn mower to charge?

A. Though times can vary, most take three to five hours to charge fully.

Is it OK to leave a lithium-ion battery on the charger?

A. In most cases, it’s perfectly fine to charge a lithium-ion battery overnight. These batteries typically won’t overcharge unless the control system malfunctions.

How do you cut with an electric corded lawn mower?

A. When using a corded mower, it’s best to drape the cord over your shoulder to keep it out of the way of the blades. Start from the point closest to the cord and mow away from it.

What’s the best Sun Joe lawn mower to buy?

Top Sun Joe lawn mower

Sun Joe iON16LM 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This model runs for 40-45 minutes on a single charge and includes a safety key.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight and has a 16-inch cutting width. It features a large, detachable bag with an indicator that lets you know when it’s full. Assembly is easy, and you can adjust the blades to six heights. It’s more powerful than most battery-powered mowers.

What you should consider: It is louder than most battery-powered mowers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sun Joe lawn mower for the money

Sun Joe MJ501M Manual Reel Mower

What you need to know: This mower doesn’t require a cord or battery.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 7-gallon detachable bag. It has numerous cutting widths, between 14 to 20 inches. It features five steel blades and four durable wheels. It is nearly silent compared to other mowers.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to use on tall grass and large lawns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Sun Joe MJ403E 17-Inch Electric Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This features a large 17-inch cutting path and 12-gallon bag.

What you’ll love: It starts instantly and features all-terrain wheels. It has a seven-position height control and a safety switch. Although it isn’t self-propelled, it’s light enough to push with ease.

What you should consider: Assembly can be tricky compared to other Sun Joe mowers. Most users felt it was easy to maneuver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

