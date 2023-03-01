There are about three weeks left of winter and you might be looking for new ways to show off your style, combining fashion with practicality. Leggings bring a casual athleisure look to an outfit, while parkas are cozy and warm. Plus, you can wear leggings into spring, and pack your parka away until the next cold season.

Put them together and you won’t have to choose between warmth and fashion. These leggings and parkas look great together in any combination, so you can mix and match according to your preferences.

Do parkas and leggings work together?

Yes, parkas and leggings absolutely work together. Parkas are warm, well-padded and made for winter weather, while leggings are light, making outfits look less bulky and more suited to town or city wear, rather than tackling snowy hikes. This combination gives you the coziness and practicality of a parka and the casual, everyday chicness of leggings.

This look works equally well with sneakers on warmer days or boots when the elements call for them. You can wear your parka either zipped up or undone over your leggings. You can pair your leggings with whatever you like under your parka, but simple sweaters or buttoned plaid shirts look stylish.

What leggings are good for cold weather?

When the temperatures drop, you might find standard leggings aren’t warm enough, even when worn with a cozy parka. You can buy leggings with brushed or fleece-lined interiors to help keep your legs warm on the coldest days.

Parka styles

Although many parkas look similar, there are different styles to choose from:

Classic: Classic parkas sit at the upper to midthigh and have large, faux fur-trimmed hoods. The exterior fabric looks smooth and matte, without quilting, though they’re filled with polyester or down for warmth.

These have quilted exteriors with an extra-padded puffer jacket look but are combined with a parka-style cut and hood. Short: Shorter than average, these parkas sit around the hips and work well if you want to show off more of your leggings, though they aren’t as warm as longer versions.

Shorter than average, these parkas sit around the hips and work well if you want to show off more of your leggings, though they aren’t as warm as longer versions. Long: These parkas are longer than average, reaching all the way down to the knees or even midcalf. If you’re looking for extra coverage from your coat, long parkas are the way to go.

Best leggings

Nike Women’s Pro 365 Leggings

These sporty-looking leggings might be good to exercise in, but they’re also comfortable and practical for day-to-day wear. The mesh panels on the backs of the leggings add an extra dimension of style to your outfit, but mean they aren’t really appropriate for very cold days. You can choose from black, gray, olive and blue versions. These also work well in spring and summer weather with a T-shirt, sans parka.

Sold by Amazon

Juicy Couture Women’s Essential High-Waisted Cotton Leggings

Made from thick cotton jersey, these leggings are practical for chilly days, even though they aren’t insulated. They have a buttery-soft finish and a wide waistband that makes them comfortable to wear. With a choice of black or light gray heather, they go with most outfits.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Originals Women’s Loungewear Trefoil Leggings

The three-stripe design down the outside of the leg makes these leggings stand out when worn under a parka. You have a choice of black, orbit green or gray heather, all with white stripes and a white trefoil logo design.

Sold by Amazon

NexiEpoch Fleece-Lined Leggings

If you’re looking for leggings to stand up to cold weather, these fleece-lined ones keep wearers toasty while looking just like standard leggings on the outside. They’re available in nine colors, including black, white and wine red, all of which have a comfortable high waist and four-way stretch for a full range of motion.

Sold by Amazon

Ododos Cross-Waist Yoga Leggings

You have a choice of 28 options, including a range of colors, some with and some without pockets. Popular hues include black, ash violet and tie-dye deep navy. The cross waist design gives them an interesting look if you plan to tuck your shirt into them and wear your parka open.

Sold by Amazon

Hue Women’s Essential Denim Leggings

Thanks to their light stretch denim fabric, these pants are part leggings and part jeans, making them cozy for colder days. They come in six colors: deep indigo, flamingo pink (which would be great for spring), black, blue, thunder and stone acid wash.

Sold by Amazon

Best parkas

Columbia Women’s Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Parka

This well-insulated parka has a classic look, although it is more tapered at the waist than some and has a rounded hemline. It is extremely warm, stuffed with polyester faux down insulation, and is made from a practical water-resistant fabric. You get a choice of 11 colors, including city gray, red lily and olive green.

Sold by Amazon

Wantdo Women’s Quilted Winter Parka

Designed for winter wear, this parka keeps wearers warm in average winter conditions, though it won’t stand up to extreme sub-zero temperatures. It has a durable Oxford cloth exterior and is available in a selection of 11 colors, including blue-green, navy, khaki and black, with contrasting faux fur trim on the hood.

Sold by Amazon

Alpha Industries N-3B Slim-Fit Parka

With a light nylon exterior and faux fur-trimmed snorkel hood, this classic parka is super stylish and looks great paired with leggings. It’s padded for cold weather and water-resistant. You can choose from six hues, including sage, maroon and steel blue.

Sold by Amazon

Hanna Nikole Women’s Hooded Winter Parka

The soft fleece lining is warm and comfortable, but it isn’t thickly padded, making this a lighter coat for milder cold weather. It comes in plus sizes from 16 plus to 28 plus. There’s a choice of six colors and prints, including wine red and blue tie-dye.

Sold by Amazon

Guess Men’s Heavyweight Hooded Parka

This heavy straight-cut parka comes in black, red and olive, each with a detachable faux fur trim around the edge of the hood, which both adds to the look and acts as a windbreak. It is well-insulated and feels warm and cozy over leggings.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica Men’s Hooded Parka Jacket

Thanks to its quilted puffer design, this coat looks a little different from a classic parka but still invokes the style. It is wind- and water-resistant and comes in 14 color combinations, including black, navy, charcoal and gold.

Sold by Amazon

