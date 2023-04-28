IN THIS ARTICLE:

Many fashion trends just aren’t that easy to work into wardrobes, but some styles actually make sense for everyday wear. The ballet core aesthetic, which draws inspiration from the world of ballet dancers, is a more approachable trend because it incorporates clothing and accessories that are comfortable and easy to move in.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek bodysuit, a tutu-inspired skirt, a comfortable pair of ballet flats, lacy tights or other accessories, check out these fun ballet core pieces that will make you feel like a prima ballerina.

Best ballet core tops

Nine West Sculpt High-Neck Bodysuit

This comfortable bodysuit features a high neckline and sleeveless cut, making it ideal for layering. It’s made of a stretchy polyester/spandex blend that’s machine-washable for easy cleaning and has snap closures at the crotch, so you can quickly get it on and off. You can choose from six colors, too, including basic black and soft lilac.

Sold by Kohl’s

American Apparel Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeved Bodysuit

This classic bodysuit has long sleeves but an off-the-shoulder design that gives it a sexier look. It’s made of a breathable cotton/spandex blend that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. You can choose from black, white or two animal print patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Floerns Tie-Front Long-Sleeved Rib-Knit Cardigan Top

This open-front cardigan ties in the front with a bow for a cute ballet-inspired addition to your wardrobe. It has a flattering V-neck and a cropped hem that hits just at the waist. It’s also machine-washable and comes in 16 colors, including dusty pink.

Sold by Amazon

The Drop Tiana Wrap Top

This shirt has a snug fit reminiscent of ballet wrap tops. It has a fixed wrap design, though, so you don’t have to worry about it staying closed. It also features a cropped cut that pairs well with high-waisted bottoms. It’s available in four colors, including classic white and black.

Sold by Amazon

Best ballet core skirts

ChainJoy High-Waist Ruffle-Hem Wrap Skirt

This cute wrap skirt is similar to the skirts that ballet dancers wear while practicing. It’s made of a polyester/spandex blend that stretches to allow for easy movement. It’s also machine-washable and available in 18 colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Kephy Tulle Pleated Tutu Skirt

This tutu-inspired skirt is perfect for parties and other special occasions. It has a stretchy elastic waist and offers a one-size-fits-most design. The six layers of tulle provide a puffy silhouette, while the lining prevents any see-through. It comes in 20 colors, including a lovely ballet pink.

Sold by Amazon

Dirholl A-Line Tulle Midi Skirt

If you prefer a more subtle look, this tulle midi skirt can add a fun ballet core element to your look. It has two tulle layers that provide plenty of movement, especially when dancing. It also has an elastic waist and a breathable liner for more comfortable wear. You can choose from more than 20 solid colors and patterned designs, too.

Sold by Amazon

MisShow Hi-Lo Long Tutu Tulle Skirt

This high-low tutu skirt is perfect if you want an edgier ballet core look. It features three tulle layers in the front, four layers in the back and a satin lining. It also has a comfortable elastic waistband that stretches to fit a wide range of sizes. It comes in five colors, including classic black and bright red.

Sold by Amazon

SSPalu Tulle Skirt

This tulle skirt has a flattering midi hem and features two layers of tulle and a short liner that provides some show-through at the bottom. It comes in more than 35 designs, including solid colors and three-dimensional patterns. The lightweight polyester material is comfortable enough to wear all day, too.

Sold by Amazon

Best ballet core dresses

Romwe Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Mesh Party Dress

This off-the-shoulder dress is ideal for weddings, parties and other special occasions. It has long flounce sleeves, a flattering high waist and ruffled mesh detailing around the neckline. It comes in 17 colors, including soft pink and dark rose.

Sold by Amazon

Dress the Population Audrey Spaghetti Strap Midi A-Line Floral Dress

This striking spaghetti strap dress features a solid liner with a lace overlay embroidered with floral detail. The A-line skirt offers excellent movement, while the midi length flatters all body types. The plunging V-neck helps elongate your figure, too.

Sold by Amazon

Best ballet core shoes and accessories

A New Day Jackie Ballet Flats

These classic ballet flats are highly versatile and can work with skirts, dresses, skinny jeans or leggings. They have a closed square toe, a bow detail at the front and a cushioned footbed that makes them comfortable enough for daily wear. They come in five colors, too, including blush pink.

Sold by Target

White Mountain Cheryl Ballet Flats

These comfy ballet flats are made of high-quality faux leather and feature a laser cut-out design. They also have a classic round toe and a bow accent at the front. The cushioned insole provides excellent support, too. You can choose from four colors, including pale pink and black.

Sold by Kohl’s

JaGely Knitted Patterned Tights

These lacy, patterned tights can add a cute ballet core touch to any skirt or pair of shorts. Each pack includes three pairs with different patterns. They’re made of high-quality, machine-washable nylon and come in white or black.

Sold by Amazon

Awocan Ballet Leg Warmers

These classic leg warmers are made of durable acrylic yarn that can keep you warm in cold weather. They have a comfortable elastic cuff that keeps them from falling down and an open-heel design that keeps your socks in place. They come in five colors, including ballet-inspired nude pink.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

This Allegra K Floral Wrap Midi Asymmetrical Ruffle Tie-Waist Skirt is versatile enough for everyday wear, but the wrap design fits the ballet core vibe to a tee.

The White Mark Plus Size Flare Midi Skirt is made of a comfortable polyester/spandex blend that moves well while dancing.

These Hue Opaque Tights come in 11 colors, including white and black, and work well under all your favorite skirts, dresses and shorts.

These Heawish Lace Mesh Ballet Flats have an elegant crochet design that adds a feminine touch to any outfit. They also come in a ballet-inspired pale pink.

This Scunci Collection Pearl Headband is the perfect finishing touch to a ballet core look.

