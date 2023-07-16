A linen dress is the hottest look to keep you cool

Linen dresses are this warm-weather season’s favorite. From slip styles to tunics to flowy maxis, linen dresses are durable and highly breathable. For steamy months ahead, the lightweight fabric absorbs sweat, dries faster than cotton and is temperature-regulating.

Effortlessly chic, a linen dress offers a more high-end look than a cotton one. Amazon offers a selection of affordable linen styles. Natural linen is a popular shade, not to mention skin-friendly, but at these low prices, you may want to add a few different colors to your cart.

What are the benefits of a linen dress?

If you’re accustomed to rocking cotton sundresses in the heat, consider a linen dress instead. The fabric’s hollow fibers, derived from the flax plant, allow for more airflow than cotton or any other material. Linen is also highly absorbent — it absorbs moisture (sweat) without feeling damp, unlike cotton.

Linen is a durable material that lasts a long time without losing its shape. Wearing a linen dress is also eco-friendly and the textile is more sustainable than cotton. Cultivating requires less water and pesticides, and the whole plant is used in the fabric’s weave.

When should you wear a linen dress?

Linen dresses are versatile. You can wear them casually to a park picnic or to a fancy summer wedding. You can also wear a linen dress to the office or out to dinner. Linen is a summer staple, especially when the weather turns hot and humid. Wear a strappy linen dress with sandals as your summer uniform.

You can also wear darker-colored linen in cooler months. Tunic-style dresses pair well with leggings.

What’s the best way to care for linen?

Depending on the manufacturer’s care labels, linen can be machine- or hand-washed. One of the advantages of linen is that it doesn’t need to be dry-cleaned. It also gets softer with each wash. It’s recommended to wash your linen dress in cold water with a mild detergent, such as a plant-based one, to reduce shrinking or fading. Hang dry or tumble-dry on a low setting.

Linen has a reputation for wrinkling. Using a steamer is the best way to remove wrinkles from linen and to keep your dress looking crisp. You can also iron your linen dress on high heat. Dampen the material beforehand with water mist for the best results.

Best linen dresses under $75

Amazhiyu Women’s Linen V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress

This trendy slip dress is a steal for a 100% linen dress. It comes in nine beautiful earthy colors. The spaghetti straps are adjustable and the side slit allows for extra airflow, and the dress has pockets. It’s a lovely mini dress for going out on a hot summer night.

Amazhiyu Women’s Linen Halter Maxi Dress

Another affordable option from Amazhiyu, this flowy maxi features an adjustable halter neckline. You can wear it loose or more form-fitting with the included linen belt. It features pockets and comes in nine colors.

The Drop Women’s Fiona Linen Shirt Dress

This breezy shirt dress can be dressed up or down. If you’re looking for a linen dress with coverage, this button-up style offers full arm coverage and a midi length.

FTCayanz Women’s Linen Shirt Dress

This plaid dress is made from a soft linen-cotton blend and features roomy pockets. Unlike other tunic styles, this cut flares a little for a flattering cut. The dress is cute and casual.

Akivide Women’s Half-Sleeve Linen Dress

This half-sleeve, half-button-down dress offers a unique and chic style. This knee-length dress is suitable for daily wear in the summer, whether you’re at home or in the office. It comes in over a dozen colors and patterns.

Amazhiyu Women’s Linen Midi Slip Dress

This slip dress has a midi hemline and is an instant summer classic. It has pockets, a side slit and adjustable spaghetti straps. You can wear it out to dinner, and it’s comfy enough to sleep in.

Laovanin Women’s Cotton Linen Tunic Dress

This baggy tunic comes in larger sizes, including plus sizes. The cargo pockets are both stylish and practical. You won’t find a roomier dress around. The denim blue is great for all seasons.

Tebreux Women’s Linen Oversized Dress

This short-sleeve dress features a hi-low hemline with a tulip skirt that’ll garner compliments. In colder weather, you can layer it up with a cardigan and leggings. The cotton-linen blend doesn’t wrinkle as much as linen and it’s great for travel.

