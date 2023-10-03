Find excellent savings on smartwatches, headphones and other top-notch gifts during Prime Big Deal Days

With discounts on everything from cleaning supplies to electric toothbrushes, Prime Big Deal Days, happening October 10 and 11, is the perfect time to stock up on home essentials and other necessities. However, you can also score major savings on pricier items you may have had your eye on and get a head-start on your holiday shopping.

Whether your father would love an electronics gift like a smartwatch or your best friend is in need of a new, high-end coffee maker, check out these Prime Big Deal Days deals on big-ticket items that are worth the splurge for the upcoming gift-giving season — including products we tested in the BestReviews Testing Lab. Plus, take a look at some other deals available now.

Shop this article: Apple Watch Series 8, Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker and Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

Best big-ticket items to buy on Prime Big Deal Days

Apple Watch Series 8 25% OFF

With plenty of health- and fitness-tracking features, this smartwatch is the perfect accessory for a healthy lifestyle. There were so many things we loved about this watch when we tested it. In addition to monitoring your heart rate, activity and sleep, it also offers fall detection to automatically contact emergency services in the event of a hard fall or car accident. We also liked that it’s crack-resistant and water-resistant to hold up to vigorous workouts, too.

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 13% OFF

With this margarita machine, you can enjoy restaurant-quality frozen drinks with the press of a button. It has an extra-large ice reservoir that can make up to two and a half pitchers without needing a refill. The pre-programmed drink settings take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite cocktails, and it even offers manual blend-only and shave-only cycles.

Coolwave Inflatable Floating Dock $60 COUPON

Enjoy your time out on the lake with this inflatable floating dock made of durable polyvinyl chloride. It can hold up to 500 pounds and provides a stable, nonslip surface that can hold lounge chairs and a cooler. It even comes with a carrying bag for easy transport.

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa 19% OFF

Relax at the end of a long day in this convenient inflatable hot tub. The digital control panel makes it easy to adjust the water temperature, which can heat up to 104 degrees. You can also set the power-saving timer to automatically adjust the temperature and save energy.

Bose Headphones 700 21% OFF

With these wireless over-ear headphones, you can enjoy all your favorite music, audiobooks and podcasts without interruption. They provide crisp, clear sound and offer 11 levels of active noise cancellation to block out distractions. They also have a microphone system that makes it easy to take calls on the go.

Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Wet-Dry Vac 17% OFF

This all-in-one model can vacuum, wash and steam your floors, so they’re as clean as possible. Its steam setting can tackle the stickiest, most stubborn messes, while the tangle-free brush roll is perfect for homes with pets. It also has LED headlights to help you pick up dirt and debris hiding under furniture and a self-cleaning cycle to keep it running in top condition.

GoPro Hero10 Waterproof Action Camera 45% OFF

Capture all the action on your outdoor adventures with this rugged, waterproof camera that records video in 5.3K and takes 23 MP photos. It features HyperSmooth 4.0 for excellent stabilization and performs well even in low-light situations. Best of all, it’s fast and easy to transfer your videos and photos to your phone wirelessly or via a USB cable.

Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker 20% OFF

This stainless steel drip coffee maker can brew up to 60 ounces of coffee automatically, so there’s always a pot waiting for you in the morning. It allows you to set a precise temperature and adjust the flow rate according to your personal tastes. But it also has a Gold Cup preset mode that automatically adjusts the temperature and brew time to take all the guesswork out of making the perfect brew.

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 13% OFF

Make cleaning your floors as easy as possible with this versatile, powerful cordless vacuum. It offers 60% greater suction than previous Dyson models and can run for up to an hour on a single charge. It also has a detangling cleaner head that can handle long hair and pet hair with ease. It even converts to a handheld vacuum to clean stairs, cars and upholstery.

American Tourister Kids Disney Minnie Mouse Red Bow Hardside Luggage Two-Piece Set 30% OFF

Your kids will love bringing these fun Minnie Mouse-themed suitcases with them on the next family vacation. The set includes a 21-inch carry-on bag and a 28-inch spinner suitcase, both of which have cross straps inside to secure clothing and other items. The multidirectional spinner wheels also make it easy to move the suitcase, so kids can pull their own bags.

More splurge-worthy Prime Big Deal Days deals

Check out October Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.