Which Cyber Monday deals on affordable tech are best?
Cyber Monday is known for great deals on name-brand products, including some of today’s most popular electronic. Several of BestReviews’ favorite brands are available at steep discounts, making the day after Thanksgiving an ideal time to upgrade your collection. We’re finding the best electronics deals this year and adding them here, so it’ll be easier for you to find great discounts.
So far, we’ve seen great deals on popular products including the Fire TV Stick 4K, JBL Flip 6 and Fitbit Versa 4.
Updated: November 28, 06:00 a.m. PT
Trending deals for Cyber Monday
JBL Tune Wireless In-Ear Headphones: 50% off
These affordable earbuds have excellent noise cancellation, are comfortable and come in three colors.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 36% off
Amazon’s streaming device is intuitive and supports Wi-Fi 6 for lightning-fast operation. It can be controlled via Alexa voice commands. You can play video games from the cloud with a Luna subscription service.
Sold by Amazon
Acer 24-Inch AOpen CL1 Series Gaming Monitor: SOLD OUT
This monitor features a 24-inch HD display and has a 5-millisecond response time, making it an ideal choice for gaming.
Sold by Acer
Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: ADD TO WISHLIST
This laptop features 8 gigabytes of RAM and an HD webcam, making it ideal for those who work from home. The screen creates a slight tilt for the keyboard, giving you an ergonomic workstation.
Sold by Dell
Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV: 33% off
The top-notch colors and contrast create an excellent viewing experience on this 4K TV. It can be controlled with Alexa voice commands.
Sold by Amazon
Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds: 40% off
Get studio quality sound with a comfortable fit. These noise-canceling earbuds provide eight hours of distraction-free listening time.
Sold by Amazon
Best deals on streaming and home entertainment
2021 Apple TV 4K: 55% off
It’s easy to set up, and the user interface is intuitive. It works quickly, and the picture quality is excellent.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K TV: 40% off
This TV has a 4K upscaling feature that enhances standard-definition content. It has a large display and an incredibly thin design.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung 75-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: 32% off
This TV is compatible with Apple Airplay 2, Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. It features a bright, colorful display with 4K video resolution.
Sold by Best Buy
Chromecast with Google TV: ADD TO WISHLIST
The remote includes shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix and can be controlled with Google Assistant. It’s compatible with numerous smart devices.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung The Freestyle Smart Projector: 25% off
Your favorite streaming apps are built into this projector. The setup process is straightforward, and the video quality is impressive. You can control it with voice commands using Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Sold by Best Buy
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: 36% off
Stream your favorite channels, apps and streaming services in vibrant Ultra HD picture quality.
Sold by Amazon
Kindle Oasis: 34% off
Take a break with a good book and choose from millions of books and audiobooks. Adjust the backlight to warm tones as needed.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals on streaming and home entertainment
- At 28% off, this 40-Inch Hisense TV is an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable TV with voice controls.
- This Insignia 50-Inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV is available at a 35% discount.
- The LG 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV features a Game-Optimizer mode for top-notch gaming visuals. It’s available at a 26% discount for Cyber Monday.
- This Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount is an ideal way to free up space on your entertainment center. You can buy it for 36% off.
- You can buy this Sony S100F Sound Bar With Bass Reflex Speaker for 25% off.
- Pick up a Microsoft 365 Family bundle with 38% off.
- Get a great deal on the Logitech G Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with 50% off today.
- Increase the stability of your internet throughout your home with 40% off the Nest Wi-Fi Extender and Smart Speaker.
- Protect expensive entertainment equipment with the Belkin USB Power Strip Surge Protector at 16% off.
- Pick up this Roku 4K Streaming Stick for great value with 50% off.
Best deals on speakers and headphones
Beats Studio Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: 29% off
These feature high-quality active noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life. You’ll get a free three-month Apple TV+ trial, a four-month Apple Music trial and a four-month Apple News trial.
Sold by Best Buy
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over-the-Ear Wireless: ADD TO WISHLIST
These headphones feature audio that sounds as good as many of their more-expensive competitors. They’re available in black and blue.
Sold by Best Buy
JBL Flip 6: 31% off
This features a waterproof and dustproof design, making it a great speaker for spending time by the pool. You can pair it with other JBL Flip speakers to enhance the volume.
Sold by Amazon
Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II: 30% off
This has a built-in microphone for phone calls and a handle for easy transport. It features the superior audio quality for which Bose is known.
Sold by Amazon
Sony XP500 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker: 25% off
This speaker charges your phone via USB while you stream music. It has fun lights you can control with the companion app.
Sold by Best Buy
Â
Other top deals on speakers and headphones
- These Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are ideal for listening to music while you exercise. You can buy them at a 40% discount.
- The JBL Clip 4 is an ultra-portable speaker with a design that lets you clip it to your backpack. It’s available for 44% off.
- These Anker Soundcore Earbuds offer quality sound in an affordable package. They’re 50% off for Cyber Monday.
- This Sony XG300 Portable X-Series Bluetooth Speaker is 29% off.
- Get a great deal on these Google Pixel Buds A-Series with 35% off today.
- This Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker is waterproof and 41% off.
- Boost the bass of your home sound with 29% off this Bose TV Soundbar Speaker.
- Enjoy a comfortable fit and high-quality sound with these Skullcandy Grind Wireless Earbuds at 38% off.
- Get 20% off this Doss Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker today.
Best deals on computers, laptops and accessories
Dell Inspiron 27 All-In-One Computer: ADD TO WISHLIST
This features 8GB of RAM and up to 1 terabyte of storage space. The all-in-one design saves space on your desk.
Sold by Dell
Â
Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD: 30% off
This portable solid-state drive comes with plenty of space for your files. It’s available in red, gray or blue.
Sold by Amazon
Asus VivoBook 15: 11% off
This has 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space, making it ideal for those with many files. It’s incredibly affordable compared to its competitors.
Sold by Amazon
Acer Aspire 5: 20% off
This is an ideal laptop for multitaskers, thanks to its 8 gigabytes of RAM and quad-core processor. The battery lasts around eight hours on a single charge.
Sold by Acer
Other top deals on computers, laptops and accessories
- This Samsung Bar Plus 256 GB Flash Drive transfers files quickly. It’s 56% off.
- The TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System is an excellent way to enhance your home’s Wi-Fi. It’s available at a 26% discount.
- The Lenovo Ideapad features an ultra-thin design and is available for 60% off.
- Keep your computer equipment cool and functioning optimally with 33% off this Cooler Master Hyper 212 Air Cooler.
- Store more videos, movies, games and music with the Lexar PLay 1TB Micro SDXC Card at 60% off.
- Get huge capacity and fast transfer speeds with the Crucial X6 Portable External Drive at 39% off.
- This HP Envy All-in-One Wireless Color Printer is a great deal with 70% off today.
- Save 20% on this Apple MacBook Pro, available on solver or Space Gray.
- Save big with this Logitech Wireless Gaming Keyboard at 28% off.
Best deals on wearables and smart tech
Fitbit Charge 5: 33% off
This has a color touchscreen that displays numerous health metrics. You can use it to make contactless payments with Fitbit Pay.
Sold by Amazon
August Smart Lock: 46% off
This can be locked or unlocked with the August smartphone app; it can also sense when you’re home and open automatically. The app lets you track when your door is locked and unlocked throughout the day.
Sold by Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Generation: 63% off
This connects to other smart devices, letting you open your door, control your lights and check your security cameras using your voice. You can build morning routines that tell you the weather, news and more when you wake up.
Sold by Amazon
Ember Smart Mug: 23% off
This begins warming your drink automatically when it detects liquid is poured in. It has a sleek, durable design.
Sold by Amazon
Fitbit Versa 4: 35% off
This tracks numerous health metrics, including your heart rate and sleep score. It’s compatible with Find My Phone and Amazon Alexa.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals on wearables and smart tech
- The Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch is available at a 40% discount.
- The Fitbit Aria Smart Scale can sync with your Fitbit dashboard. You can buy it for 20% off.
- These Kasa Smart Light Bulbs are available for 32% off.
- The Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker is the perfect way to make sure your kid is getting enough exercise. It’s on sale for 38% off.
- This Amazon Fire 50-Inch TV is on sale for 38% off.
-
Pick up these Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses at 33% off.
-
Get the Bulyplazy Bluetooth Sleep Headphones at 21% off today for a sound night’s sleep.
-
Translate up to 40 languages in real time with the Timekettle M2 Language Translator Earbuds at 36% off.
-
Get 20% off this Symcode 2D Bluetooth Barcode Scanner Ring today.
-
Keep cozy while listening to your favorite tunes with the built-in speakers in this Yogeryou Bluetooth Beanie Hat. It’s 20% off today.
Best gaming deals
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop Computer: 15% off
This innovative ultrathin gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series mobile processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor and a 15.6-inch FHD display for running your most challenging video games. The 2x2W speakers with NaHimic Audio make your video come to life.
Sold by Amazon
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Gaming PC: 28% off
The design enhances airflow to ensure the internal components don’t overheat. The interior is visible and illuminated.
Sold by Dell
Astro Gaming A10 Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset: 42% off
This is made for a comfortable fit, even if you’re wearing a VR headset. You can mute the microphone by flipping it up.
Sold by Best Buy
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller: 55% off
This turns your smartphone into a mobile gaming device. It’s an ideal alternative for those who can’t afford a Steam Deck.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung 980 Pro 500GB Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD: 32% off
The nickel coating and Samsung algorithm keep this solid state drive from overheating. It’s surprisingly easy to install.
Sold by Amazon
Other top gaming deals
- The Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse is on sale for 43% off.
- The Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset is available at a 38% discount.
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a popular RPG now available for 69% off.
- The Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard features customizable RGB lighting and is on sale for 50% off.
- Enhance you gaming experience with the Gigabyte 27-Inch Gaming Monitor at 29% off.
- Turn your iPhone into an enhanced gaming system with the Backbone One Gaming Controller for iPhone at 36% off.
- Bring your video games on your next trip with the Asus Tuf F17 Gaming Laptop now at 11% off.
- Pick up this Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor with 23% off.
- This Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse is 56% off today for smooth and fast gaming capabilities.
- This Alacoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger keeps your headphones ready for play at all times. It’s 20% off today.
- Set the mood for your gaming sessions with the Magiacous Smart Light Bars at 50% off today.
- This Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset has a flip-to-mute mircrophone and is 43% off.
- Get a great value on this Uhuru Gaming LED Mouse Pad at 20% off.
Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.