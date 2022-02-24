Which green turtleneck is best?

Turtlenecks have always had a sense of style and sophistication to them. Initially worn by the fishermen of the Aran Islands off of the coast of Ireland, the turtleneck helped protect them from the frigid temperatures that these coastal islands would get. Since then, the turtleneck has continued to maintain its legacy as one of the most comfortable and stylish garments a person can have in their arsenal. With this in mind, the Poriff Men’s Casual Slim Fit Basic Tops Knitted Thermal Turtleneck Pullover Sweater is an excellent choice for a green turtleneck for its comfort and versatility.

What to know before you buy a green turtleneck

Functionality

A turtleneck is a versatile garment that you can wear with a combination of outfits for a slew of events and occasions. Depending on the style of turtleneck, which can vary from large and cable-knit to sleek and form-fitting, you can pair it with garments such as dinner jackets or winter coats to add a layer of warmth and style. Additionally, you can wear larger turtlenecks on their own, and it is common to see oversized turtlenecks paired with outfits of leggings or jeans.

Styles of turtlenecks

There are a large variety of turtlenecks out there beyond the traditional turtleneck. The classic turtleneck acts as a great companion to outfits, but its variations in style can help shake up the monotony of similar outfits and colors. Large, cable-knit turtlenecks are a contemporary favorite for their cozy designs. Additionally, ribbed turtlenecks are great for those looking to keep their necks extra snug and warm, thanks to the extra fabric bunched around the neck area.

What to look for in a quality green turtleneck

Materials

The majority of turtlenecks on the market will be either cotton, polyester, nylon or a combination. This material composition is most notably geared towards traditional turtlenecks to maintain a light yet stretchy texture. Knit turtlenecks or ribbed turtlenecks will be thicker materials such as wool or fleece. These turtlenecks are more suitable for colder climates.

Versatility

Lightweight, classic turtlenecks are incredibly versatile. Because of their cotton and polyester construction, they often fit snuggly on the body and can be paired with various shirts, jackets and coats. If you are looking for a way to mix and match your wardrobe, investing in a classic turtleneck that can work for any occasion will be the right choice.

Insulation

A turtleneck will insulate your body differently. The warmest turtlenecks will be thicker materials, such as cable-knit turtlenecks. However, thinner turtlenecks are also designed specifically for keeping your body heat trapped, such as thermal and HeatTech options.

How much you can expect to spend on a green turtleneck

Turtlenecks will vary in price depending on texture and construction. Essentially, the more fabric on the turtleneck, the more expensive it will likely be. On average, turtlenecks will cost $20-$40. These include polyester and cotton turtlenecks which are thin and malleable, and some ribbed and cable-knit turtlenecks. Turtlenecks that cost more than $40 will consist of heavy-duty cable-knit ones and ones made from materials such as cashmere.

Green turtleneck FAQ

How do you check the fit of a turtleneck?

A. A turtleneck is not too tight or loose (unless that is the turtleneck style). This includes being too tight around the neck or the sleeves.

What is the difference between textured and smooth turtlenecks?

A. In general, textured turtlenecks will be thicker and appear less formal. In contrast, smooth turtlenecks will have less fabric and work with more formal attire.

What are the best green turtlenecks to buy?

Top green turtleneck

Poriff Men’s Casual Slim Fit Basic Tops Knitted Thermal Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

What you need to know: This smooth turtleneck from Poriff is made from a high-quality cotton and spandex construction to make it both stretchy and comfortable.

What you’ll love: It is a thermal sweater, which will work to keep you warm in the winter but cool in the spring. Additionally, it comes in a few different colors.

What you should consider: Users have reported that this turtleneck is thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top green turtleneck for money

Amazon Essentials Men’s 100% Cotton Rib Knit Turtleneck Sweater

What you need to know: This knit turtleneck from Amazon Essentials is an excellent choice for a large, comfortable turtleneck that you can wear on its own.

What you’ll love: It is made from 100% cotton and is great for layering or wearing by itself. It is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the turtleneck is large and may need to be sized down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Devon & Jones D420 – Sueded Cotton Jersey Mock Turtleneck

What you need to know: Devon & Jones’ mock turtleneck is a great choice for a classic turtleneck look.

What you’ll love: It features double-needle stitching throughout for quality construction and is made from 100% cotton.

What you should consider: A few customers have mentioned that these turtlenecks can shrink in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

QZH.DUAO Men’s Casual Slim Fit Turtleneck Pullover Sweaters

What you need to know: This ribbed turtleneck pullover features a casual and lightweight design that is great for all occasions.

What you’ll love: This is a slim-fit turtleneck, making it form fitting to your body. It is made from 95% polyester and 5% cotton for a comfortable and stretchy wearing experience.

What you should consider: If you are looking for a larger fitting turtleneck, it is recommended that you go up a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

COOFANDY Men’s Slim-Fit Turtleneck Sweater

What you need to know: Another slim-fit turtleneck option from COOFANDY features a beautiful ribbed design that looks good with any outfit.

What you’ll love: It is made from an 80% rayon, 20% nylon construction, making it soft and stretchy. Its cable-knit construction also makes it great for colder weather.

What you should consider: This is a slim-fit turtleneck and may need to be sized up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

