Whether you’re headed out for an evening with friends or need a power look for a presentation at work, pairing the right long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers can help you nail your aimed-for aesthetic.

Even better, a few good pieces can help you curate a wardrobe of versatile go-to ensembles fit for any occasion. For example, a double-breasted blazer with a mock neck bodysuit creates an excellent office look. Swapping out the high-collared bodysuit for one with a plunging neckline morphs the outfit into a sexy, evening-ready one.

Types of necklines on long-sleeved bodysuits

Long-sleeved bodysuits come with nine necklines that dramatically change their silhouette. As you shop for long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers, consider how each neckline can highlight your shape differently.

Turtleneck : This encases the entire neck and has excess material that can be folded or scrunched down.

: This encases the entire neck and has excess material that can be folded or scrunched down. Mock neck : This high-collar lands at the neck’s mid-point.

: This high-collar lands at the neck’s mid-point. V-neck : This places a V-shape high or low on the chest.

: This places a V-shape high or low on the chest. U-neck : This rests a U-shape on the chest.

: This rests a U-shape on the chest. Crew neck : This encircles the base of the neck and sits high on the chest.

: This encircles the base of the neck and sits high on the chest. Cowl neck : This creates texture with draping material and has a lower, rounded neckline.

: This creates texture with draping material and has a lower, rounded neckline. Square neck : This wide-set neckline squares off with a straight plunge from the shoulders and a straight line across the chest.

: This wide-set neckline squares off with a straight plunge from the shoulders and a straight line across the chest. Off-shoulder : This leaves the shoulders exposed and can land high or low on the chest.

: This leaves the shoulders exposed and can land high or low on the chest. Asymmetrical: This design has one on-shoulder side paired with one off-shoulder side.

Types of blazers

While you might have a blazer preference, it’s helpful to know the difference between the eight primary styles so you know which long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers to consider.

Classic blazer: This has a lapel, tapers at the waist and lands at or around the hip.

Caped : This typically mirrors the classic blazer fit but has open sleeves that drape over the arms.

: This typically mirrors the classic blazer fit but has open sleeves that drape over the arms. Oversized : This is slightly boxy with a baggy fit and long hemline that rests low on the hips.

: This is slightly boxy with a baggy fit and long hemline that rests low on the hips. Cropped : This has a hemline that sits at the waist or higher.

: This has a hemline that sits at the waist or higher. Waterfall : Instead of a traditional button closure, each half of this style has excess fabric that drapes at the center.

: Instead of a traditional button closure, each half of this style has excess fabric that drapes at the center. Peplum : This carves out an hourglass shape with a fitted bodice, then flares at the hips.

: This carves out an hourglass shape with a fitted bodice, then flares at the hips. Double-breasted : As with the classic blazer, this has buttons down the center, but instead of one row, it has two for a more structured aesthetic.

: As with the classic blazer, this has buttons down the center, but instead of one row, it has two for a more structured aesthetic. Blazer dress: This looks similar to the classic fit but has a long hemline that lands at the mid-thigh or lower.

Which long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers look great together?

There are seemingly infinite ways to combine long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers. However, five complementary pairings come together as staple-worthy pieces that can help your wardrobe and silhouette shine.

Classic blazer and V-neck : These two classic pieces are universally flattering and can easily transition from day to evening by changing your accessories.

: These two classic pieces are universally flattering and can easily transition from day to evening by changing your accessories. Oversized blazer and a crew neck : The juxtaposition of the tidy, traditional crew neck balances out the relaxed oversized blazer for a perfect casual look.

: The juxtaposition of the tidy, traditional crew neck balances out the relaxed oversized blazer for a perfect casual look. Double-breasted blazer and turtleneck : These preppy pieces create a dressy look suited for a boardroom, office or elegant outing.

: These preppy pieces create a dressy look suited for a boardroom, office or elegant outing. Peplum blazer and square neck : This highly structured pairing is excellent for work, and you can easily dress it down with jeans for a stylish uptown look.

: This highly structured pairing is excellent for work, and you can easily dress it down with jeans for a stylish uptown look. Caped blazer with a mock neck: These fresh pieces let you add a new twist to your traditional work wardrobe.

What are the best long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers to buy?

LookbookStore Notched Lapel Blazer

This classic single-button blazer lands at the hip and has a perfectly polished look with lining, pockets at the hips and long sleeves. It comes in 18 varieties and sizes XS to XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Flitay Long-Sleeved Peplum Blazer

This hip-length fit and flare blazer has an added ruffle at the hemline and tapers at the waist with a single button closure. It has a deep V-neck with a notch collar and comes in 11 colors and sizes XXS to 3XL.

Sold by Amazon

Phisockat Fleece-Lined Mock Neck Long-Sleeved Bodysuit

This warm mock neck is excellent if you’re looking for timeless long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers. It is lined with fleece to keep the cold out and comes in three colors and sizes XS to XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Almere Long-Sleeved Double-Lined Contour Bodysuit

This buttery soft U-neck bodysuit has a thong bottom and double lining to contour your figure for a flattering fit. It comes in four colors, sizes S to XL, making it a fine addition to your cool-weather collection of long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers.

Sold by Amazon

Mncegeer Oversized Blazer

This long-sleeved oversized blazer has pockets at the hips, lands on the low hips and comes together with a single button. It has a cotton lining, comes in eight hues and is available in sizes S to XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Verdusa Long-Sleeved Bodycon Bodysuit Jumpsuits

This low-back style lets you show a little skin when you take off your blazer. It comes in two colors, is available in sizes XS to XXL and has a pull-on design. Its versatile neckline lends to a U-neck or asymmetrical one-shoulder, making it an ideal complement to your collection.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

If you want your oversized blazer to feature a pattern, the Milumia Open Front Blazer can help you create a cute casual look with a bold checkered print. It comes in seven colors and sizes S to XXL.

The Reoria V-Neck Long-Sleeved Bodysuit has stylish puffy shoulders with a slimming ribbed design and a snap crotch closure with a thong back. It comes in seven colors and sizes S to XXL.

The Reoria Casual V-Neck Long-Sleeved Ribbed Fitted Bodysuit is another classic staple you can dress up or down with your other long-sleeved bodysuits and blazers. It comes in six hues and sizes S to XXL.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer is available in sizes XXS to 5X and a variety of colors, such as jade, blue and rose pink. It has a one-button closure and is dry-clean only.

