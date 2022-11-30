Most toddler sippy cups hold 8-12 fluid ounces, though some cups can hold as little as 6 fluid ounces.

What toddler sippy cup is best?

On Nov. 29, Green Sprouts recalled a line of bottles and sippy cups due to reports of bases breaking, which exposed a dot of lead solder. If ingested by a curious child, this tiny piece of lead could lead to mental and physical developmental issues or even death.

Don’t risk buying the wrong sippy cup. Here’s what to look for in a good cup and what to do if you have a recalled cup.

In this article: Chicco Sippy Cups, The First Years Take and Toss Sippy Cups and Munchkin Trainer Cup

What to do if you have a recalled bottle

Immediately take the bottle away from your child and contact the manufacturer for instructions on how to dispose of it properly and request a refund or credit.

What to know before you buy a toddler sippy cup

Baby vs. toddler sippy cups

The main difference in sippy cups for older children is the sipping point. Toddler cups typically have straws or something similar that requires them to practice more dexterity. Baby cups typically have nipple-like sipping points.

Material

The Green Sprouts recall issue stems from using metal in its cups. Avoid this risk entirely by choosing a BPA-free plastic cup instead. Not only are these cups safer, they’re also typically easier to clean.

Cost

Toddler sippy cups typically cost $5-$15, though some cups can be as expensive as $20-$30.

What’s the best toddler sippy cup to buy?

Top toddler sippy cup

Chicco Sippy Cups

What you need to know: These insulated sippy cups are perfect for keeping your child’s drink cold while you’re out and about.

What you’ll love: The cap has a flip-top straw so your child can practice their dexterity and learn how to put away a drink when they’re done with it. Two are included, both in different colors, and each holds 9 fluid ounces.

What you should consider: Kids younger than 2 may struggle to hold it and keep it under control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top toddler sippy cup for the money

The First Years Take-and-Toss Sippy Cups

What you need to know: This jumbo-pack of basic sippy cups is perfect for the harried parent who doesn’t have time to clean one cup again and again.

What you’ll love: There are 20 cups and 20 lids included, all of which are in multiple colors so your child can be as enthralled by the look as they are with their drink. Each holds 10 fluid ounces and every piece is dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The lids are only secured by a snap, so they can burst off under the right circumstances.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Munchkin Trainer Cup

What you need to know: This small cup is perfect for holding “treat” drinks, such as high-sugar juices.

What you’ll love: The straw is weighted so your child can drink from it at weird angles, such as when laying on their side. It also has a flip-top lid to protect the straw when they aren’t drinking. It holds 6 fluid ounces.

What you should consider: Some parents reported their children struggling to suck out the liquid through the straw.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.