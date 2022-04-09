Which Tommee Tippee pacifiers are best?

Finding the correct pacifier takes trial and error since babies’ preferences vary widely. Tommee Tippee pacifiers offer unique features that go beyond the traditional pacifier design. For some parents, a Tommee Tippee pacifier is the only brand their baby will accept. Tommee Tippee is known for producing pacifiers that soothe the transition between breast, bottle and pacifier. The Close to Nature Night Time Breast-Like Pacifier is the top choice for a glow-in-the-dark pacifier that helps both bottle and breastfeeding babies. Tommee Tippee also produces a variety of other valuable pacifiers to consider when purchasing from their brand.

What to know before you buy a Tommee Tippee pacifier

Size

You should match the baby’s size and age to the pacifier’s size and shape. The age suggestions are merely a guideline for purchasing, and the baby’s actual mouth size should dictate whether a small (0-6 months) or large (6-18 months) pacifier is the best fit. Learn more about pacifier sizing in BestReviews guide to the best pacifiers.

Construction

Pacifiers use either a single or three-part design. A pacifier with three parts breaks down into a nipple, a mouth shield and a handle. The mouth shield should be large enough to prevent the child from placing the entire pacifier into the mouth. There are various nipple designs with each brand. For example, the Tommee Tippee brand is known for its breast-like nipple design. However, the three-part pacifier handle presents a possible choking hazard if it is separate from the nipple and shield.

Lifespan

Expect to replace a pacifier after a month or two for safety and hygiene purposes. Users should sanitize pacifiers frequently in the dishwasher or hand-washed with soapy water. This breaks down the materials and can lead to a choking risk or accelerate the risk of puncture areas where mold can grow. Never attempt to clean a pacifier with solvents or harsh chemicals, as this does nothing to extend the lifespan of a pacifier and can be poisonous.

Pacifier holders

Parents can purchase a pacifier holder to clip a Tommee Tippee safely to clothing for easy access. Pacifier holders are beneficial for babies who have not yet developed the motor skills to hold pacifiers themselves.

What to look for in a quality Tommee Tippee pacifier

Shield

Tommee Tippee offers a wide variety of pacifier shields. The glow-in-the-dark shield is convenient when locating a pacifier spat out in a dark room. Another option ideal for babies with sensitive skin is the Tommee Tippee shield with ventilation holes. Drool does not become trapped on the skin due to the cutouts on a shield with ventilation holes.

Nipple

There are various orthodontic-shaped nipples to choose from when purchasing a Tommee Tippee pacifier. Each nipple supports oral development. All Tommee Tippee nipples are also reversible, making it easy to insert them correctly into the mouth. Some Tommee Tippee nipples are shaped like their bottle nipple, so a bottle-fed baby will be more familiar with the design from feeding.

Orthodontic

Orthodontic pacifiers are beneficial as soon as teeth emerge. An orthodontic-shaped nipple is less likely to negatively affect a baby’s dental arch, ridge and gums. Tommee Tippee orthodontic pacifier nipples are symmetrical and not flattened like many other brands’ orthodontic pacifier designs.

Newborns

Specialty-sized and shaped pacifiers are essential for babies 3 months and younger. A newborn should use a one-piece pacifier that has hospital-grade, BPA-free and latex-free silicone.

How much you can expect to spend on the Tommee Tippee pacifier

Tommee Tippee pacifiers are typically between $6-$13, depending upon the style and quantity of multi-pack.

Tommee Tippee pacifier FAQ

What is the best way to clean a Tommee Tippee pacifier?

A. Run pacifiers through the dishwasher daily and hand wash with soap and water whenever dropped on a contaminated surface such as the floor. It is also possible to sterilize a pacifier by boiling it in a pot of water for 2 minutes. When sanitizing a pacifier with boiling water, take extra precautions by using tongs to squeeze out any water that may have gotten stuck inside the nipple. Always allow the pacifier to be sufficiently cooled before returning to the baby.

Is it okay to use a pacifier while breastfeeding?

A. There are pros and cons to using a pacifier while breastfeeding, so it is ultimately up to a parent to determine what is suitable for the family. There is not sufficient evidence to indicate that pacifier use is a hindrance to breastfeeding.

What’s the best Tommee Tippee pacifier to buy?

Top Tommee Tippee pacifier

Tommee Tippee Close to Nature Night Time Breast-Like Pacifier

What you need to know: This option has a glow-in-the-dark handle. The breast-shaped nipple makes that the perfect nighttime pacifier.

What you’ll love: It is easy to clean since there’s no worry about water getting stuck inside the nipple and forming mold.

What you should consider: The hole in the back of the pacifier is large enough to fit a finger.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Tommee Tippee pacifier for the money

Tommee Tippee Fun Style Pacifiers

What you need to know: These orthodontic pacifiers are lightweight and create a good suction that helps the baby hold it longer.

What you’ll love: The nipples are symmetrical and do not flatten like other orthopedic brands.

What you should consider: The nipple is larger compared to other pacifiers.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Tommee Tippee Advanced Sensitive Skin Pacifiers

What you need to know: This option prevents the shield from touching the face and trapping moisture. It is perfect for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: There is less moisture on the skin to decrease irritation, rashes and cracked lips.

What you should consider: The nipple is thin and a tad longer compared to other pacifiers.

Where to buy: Amazon

