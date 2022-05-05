Which Cinema Secrets product is best?

For nearly 40 years, Cinema Secrets has been developing cosmetics and beauty tools for professional makeup artists and everyday users. It has built a carefully curated catalog of products over the years. So, how do you decide which Cinema Secrets items are the best of the best? Regardless of what you’re looking for, a few products really stand out. To start, the Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit is one of Cinema Secret’s bestselling and most effective products.

What to know before you buy a Cinema Secrets product

Hollywood history

Professional makeup artists in the entertainment industry have been using Cinema Secrets cosmetic products for years. The company’s founder, Maurice Stein, was a professional makeup artist who worked on hundreds of films and television shows, thousands of commercials and even did makeup for a few presidents. Since Cinema Secrets’ inception in 1985, the brand has maintained a reputation for quality products.

Complexion care

Cinema Secrets specializes in foundations and skin care products. You might not find lipstick, eye shadow or nail polish in its catalog, but it does offer an array of toners, primers, setting sprays, hydrating mists and more. It makes several foundation palettes for blending and illuminating powders. It also offers individual foundation options.

Not just makeup

In addition to selling cosmetics and application tools, Cinema Secrets has a highly rated line of makeup brush cleaners and sponge cleaners. These soaps and cleansing liquids help keep your makeup tools fresh and clean as you use them day in and day out, ultimately making them last longer. Cinema Secret’s makeup tool cleaners are among its highest-rated products.

What to look for in a quality Cinema Secrets product

Safe ingredients

Cinema Secrets does not test any of its products on animals. It makes select vegan soaps, shampoos and powders. There are organic products, paraben-free products and talc-free products. The sponges and blenders are synthetic and latex-free. The brand also makes a few gluten-free items, but not many in comparison to vegan or paraben-free products.

Convenient design

The best Cinema Secrets products come with key components you’ll need to use them. For example, the Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit comes with a rinsing tin along with the cleanser. The Cinema Secrets Brush Cleansing Soap isn’t just a tin of soap. It comes with a textured scrubber to get makeup stains off your brushes.

Long-lasting

The best Cinema Secrets foundations and solutions go a long way. The foundations and setting spray effectively stay on throughout the day without sweating off. You don’t have to apply a lot of each product for it to work, making the products more economical as you don’t have to replace them as often.

Refreshing scents

When it comes to skin care products, scent matters. Some Cinema Secrets products have fresh, pleasant aromas like vanilla for a relaxing, spa-like experience. The scent should be pleasant but not overpowering, as strong smells can give some people a headache. Most importantly, the delicious scent should last without giving chemical-smelling undertones.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cinema Secrets product

Cinema Secrets cleansers cost $5-$25, complexion products cost $15-$40 and beauty tools cost $3-$50. Bundles featuring multiple products are available from $25-$100.

Cinema Secrets product FAQ

Can the makeup brush cleaner be used on natural hair brushes?

A. You can use Cinema Secrets brush cleaners on both natural and synthetic hair makeup brushes. They remove powder, wax, cream and liquid makeup from the brush fibers.

How often should you clean makeup brushes?

A. You should clean makeup brushes every week or two to prevent bacteria from building up. You should replace your makeup brushes every one to three years, depending on the quality of the brushes and how often you use or clean them.

What’s the difference between vegan and cruelty-free?

A. Vegan products contain no ingredients derived from animals in any way. Cruelty-free means a product was not tested on animals during its inception. While no Cinema Secrets products are tested on animals, only some are vegan.

What’s the best Cinema Secrets product to buy?

Top Cinema Secrets product

Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit

What you need to know: This set comes with an 8-ounce bottle of makeup brush cleaning solution and an empty 8-ounce tin for dipping and rinsing.

What you’ll love: The solution cleans makeup brushes and sponges with no water required. It works well, dries quickly and has a vanilla scent. You can pour the solution into the twist-top tin and dip brushes in without worrying about splashes or spills.

What you should consider: Some users think the fragrance is too strong and smells too much like chemicals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Cinema Secrets product for the money

Cinema Secrets Brush Cleansing Soap

What you need to know: This 3 1/2-ounce tin of brush soap is made in Italy and is suitable for removing makeup components from brushes, sponges and blenders.

What you’ll love: It’s vegan, made with coconut oil and has antimicrobial properties. It works quickly and efficiently without an overwhelming fragrance. It includes a round scrubbing tool.

What you should consider: It takes a bit of rinsing to get all the soap residue out, which takes time.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Ultimate Foundation Primer

What you need to know: This is a 1-ounce bottle of gel foundation primer designed to fill in lines and keep skin moisturized.

What you’ll love: It’s a reliable primer with a smooth, lightweight finish. It’s paraben-free and contains vitamin A, vitamin E and essential oil. It fills in pores and lasts long.

What you should consider: The quality of the bottle isn’t as good as the product inside it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

