Which green lipsticks are best?

Lipstick is a great way to enhance the natural shade of your lips. That’s why there are so many varieties of pink, brown and other flesh-inspired lipsticks. However, brighter and unique shades are becoming more mainstream, and in many cases, bolder is better.

Green lipstick has started becoming popular over the years, and there are several major cosmetics brands introducing green lipstick to their product line. When you want the dramatic, outstanding look of a high-quality green lipstick, Maybelline New York Color Sensational Green Lipstick Metallic Lipstick in Serpentine is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a green lipstick

Various hues

Whether you want a dramatic, dark green or an electric, metallic green, there’s a whole world of green just waiting for you. And there’s no need to limit yourself. Find all kinds of shades and experiment with them to find the right fit for your skin tone and outfit. Try lime green, soft sage, bright leafy green and more.

Different shades to complement your skin

Green is a fun, fashion-forward color for lipstick. But even if you’re a makeup maverick, you still should work within the confines of complementary color schemes. Cool shades, like forest green, will look best on cooler-toned skin. Warmer greens, like olives and emeralds, look best on warmer-toned skin. Pick the right green for your skin tone, so it won’t accidentally wash out your look.

Formula matters

Just because you’re buying an unusual lipstick color doesn’t mean you should skimp on lip health. Check out the formula for the lipstick you’re considering, and make sure it contains moisturizing and nourishing ingredients. Specifically, look for vitamin E, jojoba oil or shea butter, which naturally moisturizes your lips and keeps them looking lush.

What to look for in a quality green lipstick

Staying power

While you can opt for green lipstick anytime, chances are you’re looking to make a statement. If that’s the case, you want it to look its best from the start of your day to the end. Choose a long-wear formula to keep it from feathering or wearing off.

Metallic

If you want to make a big statement with your green lipstick, go all the way and opt for a fun, vibrant metallic option. It will give off a shimmer that only adds to the unique, bright color of your green lipstick.

Strong color saturation

While sheer lipsticks are a fun way to add a splash of color, green hues need a fully saturated look. Sheer green lipstick may accidentally make you look sickly, so look for a completely opaque lipstick for maximum impact.

How much you can expect to spend on a green lipstick

Green lipstick comes in a pretty wide range of prices. And pricing depends on the formula, brand and sometimes even the shade. Expect to pay $5-$10 for a drugstore green lipstick version and up to $42 for a premium brand.

Green lipstick FAQ

What eyeshadow colors go well with green lipstick?

A. Green lipstick is a big statement, so you’ll want to keep the rest of your look subdued. You can also infuse a touch of pink on your brow bone or a hint of burgundy in the crease. Because reds are on the opposite side of the color wheel from green, pairing them will balance your look. The trick is to use them sparingly so that you don’t draw attention away from your green lips.

How can I prep my lips for green lipstick?

A. Begin by exfoliating your lips, either with a special lip mask or with a homemade exfoliator like brown sugar and coconut oil. Next, moisturize with lip balm and let it soak in. This is particularly important during the winter months or in dry weather. Then, apply a primer and let it set. Finally, apply your green lipstick. If you want the color to last, apply a setting spray.

What’s the best green lipstick to buy?

Top green lipstick

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Green Lipstick Metallic Lipstick in Serpentine

What you need to know: Take the bold step of wearing green lipstick while going with a tried-and-true cosmetics brand.

What you’ll love: The serpentine shade is creamy and eye-catching while also being moisturizing and easy to apply. You have a lot of control with the application brush, and it sets quickly.

What you should consider: Some people noticed a bit of transfer and rub-off with this lipstick, so you may want to use a setting spray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top green lipstick for the money

LA Splash Cosmetics Soft Long Lasting Waterproof Matte Dark Green Liquid Lipstick

What you need to know: The metallic gloss-style application of this lipstick gives you control to put green sparkle wherever you want it.

What you’ll love: This vibrant, forest green lipstick goes on smooth and sparkles beautifully. The formula is also cruelty-free, making it a good choice for animal-conscious buyers.

What you should consider: Like many metallic lipsticks, this one can dry out your lips quickly. Seal it in with gloss to keep it looking fresh for longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick in Valentine Verdant

What you need to know: It doesn’t get much more high-end than Gucci lipsticks, and this one offers a smooth application and vivid color.

What you’ll love: The dramatic matte shade will make your lips look like they’re made of luxurious velvet. And the high-quality formula is sure to keep your lips hydrated, too.

What you should consider: This is a pricey option but well worth the investment. It’s also on the cooler side, so make sure it matches your skin tone.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

